Robin Windsor Flies Into Liverpool's Chinatown For ALADDIN Panto Launch

Strictly Come Dancing star Robin Windsor waltzed into Liverpool today to meet the cast of St Helens Theatre Royal's family panto, Aladdin. With a story set in 'Old Peking', where better place to set the scene than Liverpool's famous Chinese Arch in Europe's oldest Chinese community?

Regal Entertainments' Aladdin plays at St Helens Theatre Royal from Saturday 7 December 2019 through to Sunday 12 January 2020.

Robin Windsor, who plays the title role of Aladdin, was joined by Olivia Sloyan (Princess Jasmine), Philip McGuinness (the villainous Abanazer), Si Foster (Widow Twankey), Scott Gallagher (Wishee Washee), Timothy Lucas (PC Noodle), Jenna-Sian O'Hara (the Slave of the Ring) and Kai Jolley (the Genie of the Lamp).

Robin Windsor's dance career began aged three, when his parents enrolled him in dance lessons. He has represented England domestically and internationally in both ballroom and Latin and has starred in and toured with the ground-breaking and critically acclaimed dance show Burn The Floor, with which he toured the globe; appearing on Broadway and the West End. Robin joined the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing in 2010, where his partners included Anita Dobson, Patsy Kensit, Lisa Riley, and Deborah Meaden.

Robin joins a host of St Helens favourites and newcomers. No stranger to St Helens Theatre Royal stage, Olivia Sloyan plays Princess Jasmine. Her theatre credits include Sue in Rita, Sue and Bob Too, Tia in The Salon and both Linda and Brenda in Blood Brothers.

Having played Gaston in the Beauty and the Beast at the St Helens Theatre Royal, Philip McGuinness returns as the villainous Abanazer. Slave of the Ring, Jenna-Sian O'Hara recently played in Achy Breaky Bride. Joining them as the Genie of the Lamp is Kai Jolley, who recently starred in the comedy, Stop!...The Play in Liverpool and St Helens and played Steve - Head of Security in Jerry Springer - The Opera in Manchester.

Timothy Lucas has spent his last two Christmases in Portsmouth playing Gaston in Beauty and the Beast and Captain Hook in Peter Pan. Back on home soil, he's looking forward to putting his flair and charisma into PC Noodle!

No panto is complete without its resident dame, and St Helens favourite Si Foster is up to his usual comedy capers as Widow Twankey. Meanwhile, Scott Gallagher will make sure there's nothing Wishee Washee about this spectacular family panto.

Come and cheer on hero Aladdin as he battles the evil Abanazer and his dastardly plan to rule the world with the help of a very special lamp. With larger-than-life washerwoman mum Widow Twankey, hapless Wishee Washee, a beautiful princess, the slave of the ring and the genie of the lamp, this is a show full of eastern promise.

Chantelle Nolan, Manager of St Helens Theatre Royal said: "With the Aladdin cast now all together, the countdown to Christmas is officially on! We are so excited! Aladdin will whisk audiences on a magical carpet ride to Old Peking for a genie-us adventure. We've got an amazing 3D interactive scene, amazing sets and fabulous costumes, so be sure to join us at St Helens Theatre Royal for a magical family show this Christmas!"

Aladdin comes to St Helens Theatre Royal from Saturday 7 December to Sunday 12 January 2020.

For more information, please visit: www.sthelenstheatreroyal.com





