Robin Ince’s NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS FOR CURIOUS PEOPLE to Visit Cardiff for the First Time

Following the success of the inaugural Cosmic Shambles Forest of Science and Culture at Latitude, The Cosmic Shambles Network has announced the return of Robin Ince’s groundbreaking variety night, Nine Lessons and Carols for Curious People. Now in its eighteenth year, the show will bring together science, comedy, music, art, and more for performances in London and, for the first time, Cardiff.

Audiences can expect a joyous mash-up of curiosity and creativity, with everything from astronomy to poetry, robotics to ragtime. Robin Ince will be joined by an eclectic lineup including Julia Shaw, Helen Czerski, Hollie McNish, Chris Jackson, Matt Parker, Leroy Britto, Daudi Matsiko, Sooz Kempner, Gina Rippon, Jakko Jakszyk, Dean Burnett, Suze Kundu, and Jess Wade, with additional guests and surprise appearances to be announced.

In London, the show will also feature a special family matinee curated for younger audiences, continuing Cosmic Shambles’ mission to open up the event to a new generation.

As always, proceeds from Nine Lessons and Carols for Curious People will benefit charity. This year’s recipients are Two Wheels for Life and the UNRWA Gaza Appeal, with additional food bank collections taking place at each performance.

Information

Cardiff

Venue: The Glee Club, Mermaid Quay, Cardiff CF10 5BZ

Date: December 9, 2025

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Tickets: glee.co.uk

London

Venue: Kings Place, 90 York Way, London N1 9AG

Dates: December 18–20, 2025 (Family Matinee on December 20)

Times: 7:00 p.m. (Matinee at 11:30 a.m.)

Tickets: kingsplace.co.uk