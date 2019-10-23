Rob Brydon's 'Songs and Stories' Will Tour UK in 2020

Award winning comedian Rob Brydon and his eight-piece band will take to the road next year with a brand new show, Rob Brydon - Songs and Stories. This is the first time that Brydon has created a show that includes songs and music as well as his acclaimed wit and comedy.

Tickets across the tour are on general sale from today, Wednesday 23 October; please see www.robbrydon.live

This extensive new tour begins in February 2020 and will travel to almost 30 venues across the country beginning in Colchester on 26 February 2020 and going on to Bexhill-on-Sea, the Alexandra Palace in London, High Wycombe, Weymouth, Swansea, Aberystwyth, Folkestone, Salisbury, Stevenage, Guildford, Warrington, Hull, Huddersfield, Aylesbury, Woking, Watford, Cheltenham, St Albans, Worthing, Buxton, Rhyl, Inverness, Perth, and finishing in Aberdeen on 30 April.

With songs from Sondheim to Rodgers and Hammerstein, from Paul Simon to Tom Waits and almost everything in between, audiences can expect Rob's usual warmth and humour as well as some of his famed gallery of voices.

Rob is aware that some people might be taken aback by what they might perceive as a change of tack with "Songs & Stories". He said of his new show: "It will take some people by surprise. There are so many media outlets nowadays that some people might only know me from Gavin and Stacey or Would I Lie To You?. Those people often say to me, 'I didn't know you could sing', and yet I have sung a lot. I hope this show is a very pleasant surprise for audiences."

Before the show begins its Spring tour, Rob Brydon - Songs & Stories will be performed in December 2019 with pianist and musical director Paul Herbert in the intimate surroundings of Crazy Coqs in London (2-4 & 7 December at 7pm and 5 & 6 December at 9.15pm).

Rob Brydon's varied career began with the TV comedy shows Marion and Geoff and Human Remains in 2000, for which he won British Comedy Awards. Since then his comedy credits have included A Small Summer Party, The Keith Barret Show, Directors Commentary, Supernova, Cruise Of The Gods, Black Books, I'm Alan Partridge, Little Britain, Live At The Apollo, Rob Brydon's Annually Retentive, QI, The Big Fat Quiz Of The Year, Have I Got News For You, Gavin and Stacey, Rob Brydon's Identity Crisis, Would I Lie To You and The Trip with Steve Coogan.

He has also appeared in the dramas Oliver Twist, Heroes and Villains: Napoleon, The Way We Live Now, Murder In Mind, Kenneth Tynan: In Praise of Hardcore, Marple and the films 24 Hour Party People, MirrorMask, A Cock and Bull Story and the film Swimming with Men.

In 2009 alongside Ruth Jones, Robin Gibb and Sir Tom Jones, Rob reached number one in the UK charts with the single Islands in The Stream, in aid of Comic Relief. He also embarked on an 87 date tour of the UK with his stand up show, Rob Brydon Live which included a three week run in London's West End. He is currently on a sold-out tour with Lee Mack and David Mitchell.

Tour Dates:

26 February Charter Hall, Colchester

27 February De la Warr Pavilion, Bexhill-on-Sea

28 February Alexandra Palace, London

3 March Wycombe Swan, High Wycombe

4 March The Hawth, Crawley

6 March Pavilion, Weymouth

7 March Brangwyn Hall, Swansea

8 March Arts Centre, Aberystwyth

11 March Leas Cliff Hall, Folkstone

12 March City Hall, Salisbury

15 March Gordon Craig Theatre, Stevenage

16 March G Live, Guildford

19 March Parr Hall, Warrington

20 March City Hall, Hull

21 March Town Hall, Huddersfield

23 March Waterside Theatre, Aylesbury

24 March New Victoria Theatre, Woking

25 March Watford Colosseum

21 April Town Hall, Cheltenham

22 April Alban Arena, St Albans

24 April Assembly Hall, Worthing

25 April Opera House, Buxton

26 April Pavilion Theatre, Rhyl

28 April Eden Court Theatre, Inverness

29 April Concert Hall, Perth

30 April Music Hall, Aberdeen





