Richard Chappell Dance Will Present INFINITE WAYS HOME At Exeter Northcott in September

This autumn, critically acclaimed choreographer Richard Chappell premieres his most ambitious work to date, Infinite Ways Home, opening at Exeter Northcott on 24 & 25 September and Cardiff's immersive CULTVR on 2 October.

Chappell's first full-length production for a mid-scale stage, Infinite Ways Home sees six performers explore their perceptions of reality through other-worldly experiences, connecting ideas of Celtic traditions of ritual with modern day experiences of rave culture.

Combining Chappell's diverse choreographic language of ballet, contemporary dance and improvisation, this multisensory production looks to redefine our sense of community, connectivity and home.

Featuring music from Cardiff based electronic duo Larch (Matthew Allmark and Kai Hellstrom) alongside live violin by Enyuan Khong, Infinite Ways Home is a vibrant feast of colour and pulsating sound.

Alongside the production, Richard Chappell Dance will deliver a large-scale intergenerational participatory project across Exeter. Designed to directly lead into Infinite Ways Home the project will give community participants a unique insight into the productions creative process and artistic ensemble. Featuring a series of workshops and performance, the project culminates in an original dance film about togetherness and community empowerment.

Based in Exeter, Richard Chappell Dance has been making high quality interdisciplinary dance since 2013. Bringing dance to people across South West England and beyond, the Company has toured extensively across the UK and internationally to Singapore, Germany and Israel. Richard Chappell Dance is an Associate Company of Exeter Northcott, Commissioned Company at Swindon Dance and a Resident Company at Exeter Phoenix.

Infinite Ways Home is co-commissioned by Exeter Northcott and Swindon Dance with core funding from Arts Council England, Arts Council Wales and The Linbury Trust.

Learn more at www.exeternorthcott.co.uk/events/infinite-ways-home/