Revisit Your Favourite Musical On Film At Storyhouse's New Film Season

From Fred Astaire dancing on the rooftop to Carmen Miranda's iconic Tutti Fruitti hat nothing encapsulates the magic of cinema like a Hollywood musical.

For the weekend 17 - 19 January multi award-winning Storyhouse has partnered with the British Film Institute to stage an immersive, interactive weekend of musical magic.

The weekend opens on Friday night when audiences can be treated to a one-off screening of Damsel in Distress starring Fred Astaire. The building's art deco interior is the perfect backdrop to this Oscar winner, movie fans can also enjoy a 1930s classic cocktail plus stunning live dance performances alongside the screening of the film. Not to be missed.

On Saturday night Storyhouse will be transported back in time as its rooftop Garret Bar is transformed into a 1930s inspired Sky Bar for a screening of the classic Broadway Melody of 1936. Audiences are encouraged to dress up in period costumes to enjoy cocktails and panoramic views across Chester.

On Sunday 19 January the programme offers afternoon matinees of Oscar winners 42nd Street and The Gangs All Here. Local patisserie Sweet Elements located on Northgate Street will be on hand with artisan cakes in homage to Carmen Miranda's iconic Tutti Fruitti hat. The afternoon will be full of audience participation and lots of surprises along the way!

Alex Clifton artistic director of Storyhouse said

We are so excited to create this unique cinema weekend as part of the national programme of film from the BFI - it will be a chance for audiences to experience the magic of cinemas it was back when Storyhouse was originally built in 1936.

Tickets are from £10 to find out more and book visit storyhouse.com





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You