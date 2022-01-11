Revised Dates Announced for the World Premiere of COMING TO ENGLAND at Birmingham Rep

Today Birmingham Rep announced that the world premiere of Coming to England, the stage adaptation by David Wood of Baroness Floella Benjamin's award-winning book will now play revised dates of Thursday 31st March - Saturday 16th April 2022.

Tickets are on sale now.

Sean Foley, Artistic Director of Birmingham Rep said, Sean Foley, Artistic Director of Birmingham Rep said, 'Coming to England is a family show, and from the very beginning The Rep has shared Floella Benjamin's aim of welcoming an intergenerational family audience to the theatre to enjoy this World Premiere adaptation of her autobiography. Given the worrying rise of the Omicron Covid variant before Christmas and knowing that this has posed risks and problems to families getting together, the Rep has made the decision to move Coming to England into the spring - when hopefully families will be able to come together in confidence to enjoy this inspiring story.'

10-year-old Floella is strong and brave. When her parents leave Trinidad for England her young life is turned upside down when she's placed with a cruel foster 'auntie'. Eventually sailing to join her parents, Floella's excitement for her new life in England is short-lived, with the family subjected to racism and intolerance in 1960s' London. Guided by her inspirational mother, and working twice as hard as her classmates, young Floella strives to overcome adversity and learns to love and accept herself.

Bursting onto the stage with music, storytelling, humour and pathos, this world premiere production brings Floella Benjamin's award-winning and iconic book Coming to England to vivid life on stage.

Adapted by David Wood, this thoughtful stage version of Floella's inspirational true story follows her difficult and courageous journey towards becoming a TV icon, successful business woman and eventually Baroness Benjamin of Beckenham.

Photo credit: Geraint Lewis