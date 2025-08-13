Restoke Reveals Autumn Season of Shows at The Ballroom, Fenton Town Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The arts organisation Restoke are bringing three distinctive visiting performances to the beautifully restored Ballroom at Fenton Town Hall this autumn - from heart-warming dance-theatre and a gothic cinema classic with live music, to a playful eco-fable for families.

Since reopening the Ballroom in 2021 after over 50 years of closure, Restoke have turned this historic community space into a vibrant home for creativity in Stoke-on-Trent. This autumn's programme showcases touring companies from across the UK, each offering something unique for local audiences.

Committed to making the arts accessible for everyone in Stoke-on-Trent, Restoke have kept ticket prices low - ranging from £5 to £9, with discounts for Fenton residents and those on low incomes. The family show, Stories in the Dust, is free for children, offering the perfect opportunity to introduce younger audiences to the magic of live performance.

Shed Stories - Casson & Friends

Saturday 11 October, 5pm

Theatre, dance and real-life stories combine in this uplifting celebration of men's sheds - community spaces where practical skills, friendship and conversation thrive. Created from interviews with "shedders" nationwide, the show blends witty movement and heartfelt tales of making, mending and sharing tea.

The Phantom of the Opera (1925) - Silent Film with Live Music by Minima

Sunday 2 November, 7pm

Marking the film's 100th anniversary, this gothic masterpiece starring Lon Chaney comes to life with a gripping live score by acclaimed quartet Minima. This atmospheric classic tells the haunting story of a mysterious figure lurking beneath the Paris Opera House, fuelled by obsession, vengeance, and a yearning for love.

Stories in the Dust - Anna Harriott & Iona Johnson

Friday 7 November, 6pm

Live music, puppetry and clowning combine to create a funny, hopeful eco-fable perfect for ages 5-12. Two intrepid explorers travel across a mysterious landscape, they're full of ideas and full of hope but dangerously low on baked beans.

Paul Rogerson, Restoke Co-Director, said, "Since restoring the ballroom back in 2021, we've loved welcoming a variety of shows who were eagerly waiting to come to Stoke-on-Trent! And now we've found our feet here, we're excited to be hosting these three brilliant shows in close succession this Autumn - there's something for all ages and we hope you can join us at Fenton Town Hall to try something new!"