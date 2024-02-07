Rendez-Vous Dance Set London Date For Spring Tour Of THE MONOCLE

The new performance is on the 17 May 2024.

Feb. 07, 2024

Following the success of the debut tour of The Monocle in 2022, Rendez-Vous dance has announced a new London date for its 11-date spring tour at Wilton's Music Hall on the 17 May 2024.

This spring Rendez-Vous dance will tour to The House, Plymouth (14 February), The Courtyard, Hereford (20 February), Northern Stage, Newcastle (23 February), Lakeside Arts, Nottingham (16 April), Riley Theatre, Leeds (27 April), Wilton's Music Hall, London (17 May), DanceEast, Ipswich (7 June), Queen's Hall Arts Centre, Hexham (13 June), Enable US, Sheffield (15 June), Exeter Northcott (26 June) and Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham (28 June).

Inspired by Le Monocle, a notoriously secret lesbian Parisian club, this work featuring jazz chanteuse Imogen Banks sees six performers bring the spirit of 1930's Paris to life, with a mix of virtuosic dance and live music. The Monocle invites audiences to experience the joy of a truly safe space, where women laugh loudly, abandoning themselves into smooth and passionate dances long into the night.

Led by award-winning choreographer Mathieu Geffré, Rendez-Vous dance engages with LGBTQIA+ people, themes, and voices across its work advocating for values of inclusivity, diversity and representation. As a contemporary dance company, its work has great physicality, intricacy and virtuosity.

Choreographed by Geffré, The Monocle has been conceived in collaboration with creative consultants with Hedley Sugar Wells on the themes of safe space and lesbianism, LGBTQIA+ historian consultant Florence Tamagne, production manager Rachel Shipp, and Associate Director Andrew Gardiner.

Of The Monocle Artistic Director and Choreographer Mathieu Geffré said: “I am excited to present The Monocle on tour next year. As a member of the LGBTQIA+ community advocating for equal rights, authentic representation, and the importance of safe spaces is vital to me, especially at this time of vulnerability in society and increased concern for our safety. Having the opportunity to share this wonderful story with audiences across the UK is a humbling privilege and I hope they'll enjoy spending the evening at our Parisian nightclub.”

The Monocle is A Made In The North East commission, supported by Esmee Fairbairn, Dance City, Queen's Hall Arts Centre, Curious Arts, and Arts Council England.

Tour dates and booking information is available in full here 




