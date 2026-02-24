TAKE FLIGHT: Innovative Aerial Theatre for Babies to Tour England

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A multi-sensory aerial theatre show for babies aged 0–2 and their adults, Take Flight is the uplifting story of a baby bird finding its wings and exploring the world. Two performers in bright feathers fly and swing on colourful silks accompanied by gentle, playful music. Developed in collaboration with developmental psychologist Dr Valentina Sclafani from Lincoln University, the show supports babies' neurological and motor skills development while encouraging strong connection and bonding between babies and their grown-ups. As mother and baby bird set out to explore, the show navigates early independence, making friends, overcoming challenges and, eventually, being supported to leave the nest and take flight.

The relaxed performances allow babies to make noise, fidget, be changed and fed during the show, and following the performance, the company hosts a stay-and-play session where they can touch, play and explore the set and props, including experiencing the aerial silks first-hand. Designed as a gentle, multi-sensory experience, Take Flight combines aerial performance with music, movement and visual storytelling to ignite curiosity and imagination in the very youngest audiences.

Director Ria Ashcroft said, “I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to bring Take Flight to so many new audiences across the country. I'm really excited to be able to share this beautiful show with so many babies and their grownups. I worked with a superb team of with incredible creatives, feminists and academics to create the show. The whole show has been designed with babies at the heart of it, from the first seeds of the idea to co creating with babies in the rehearsal room. As a mother myself I wanted to create a show that feels like soft warm hug, a sanctuary for the babies and grownups, to create a moment of calm, comedy, silliness and bonding. The show reflects and captures the chaotic mayhem of the madness and beauty of this time.”

Rebel Sparks are a Nottingham-based company (formerly The Gramophones) making theatre that lights up audiences, fans the flames of change and sparks connection. Their shows burn the rulebook by centring female and non-binary characters and setting fire to audience expectations. Rebel Sparks are Curve Resident Associate Alumni, supported by their team to make work and programmed there regularly. They have previously been nominated for a Sustainable Theatre Award, a Scenesaver Award and a Fantastic for Families Award. Previous productions include Aidy the Awesome (2022), Tarzanna (2021) and Another Planet (2020). Their shows have toured the length and breadth of the country and they have been commissioned to make shows by Curve, Arts Depot, and Lakeside Arts and Creative Arts East.

Tour Dates

9–10 May

Nottingham Lakeside Arts

University of Nottingham, University Park, Nottingham NG7 2RD

Times and prices TBC

https://lakesidearts.org.uk | 0115 846 7777

14 May

Arts Centre Washington

Biddick Lane, Washington, Tyne and Wear NE38 8AB

11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £8.00–£4.00

https://artscentrewashington.co.uk | 0191 219 3455

15 May

The Junction Goole

Paradise Place, Goole, East Riding of Yorkshire DN14 5DL

11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £7.00–£4.00

https://junctiongoole.co.uk | 01405 763652

16 May

Attenborough Arts Centre

University of Leicester, Lancaster Road, Leicester LE1 7HA

11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £20.00–£5.00

https://attenborougharts.com | 0116 252 2455

17 May

The Hub at St Mary's

Market Square, Lichfield WS13 6LG

11:00 am & 2:30 pm | £9.00–£7.00

https://thehubstmarys.co.uk | 01543 256611

21 May

Poplar Union

2 Cotall Street, London E14 6TL

Times and prices TBC

https://poplarunion.com | 020 3039 3333

23–24 May

Z-arts

335 Stretford Road, Hulme, Manchester M15 5ZA

11:00 am & 2:00 pm | £10.00

https://z-arts.org | 0161 226 1912

27 May

Corn Exchange Newbury

Market Place, Newbury RG14 5BD

Times and prices TBC

https://cornexchangenew.com | 0845 5218 218

28 May

Farnham Maltings

Bridge Square, Farnham GU9 7QR

Times and prices TBC

https://farnhammaltings.com | 01252 745444

31 May

Front Room Theatre

Weston-super-Mare BS23 1FF

11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £10.00–£8.00

https://frontroomwsm.com

2 June

Theatre Royal Winchester

Jewry Street, Winchester SO23 8SB

Times and prices TBC

https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk | 01962 840440

5–6 June

Half Moon Theatre

43 White Horse Road, London E1 0ND

11:00 am, 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm | £18.00

https://halfmoon.org.uk | 020 7709 8900

7–8 June

Trinity Theatre

Church Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 1JP

Times and prices TBC

https://trinitytheatre.net | 01892 678 678

13 June

Grand Junction

Rowington Close, London W2 5TF

9:30 am, 11:30 am & 1:30 pm | £10.00–£4.00

https://grandjunction.org.uk | 020 7266 8258

14 June

BEAM Hertford

The Wash, Hertford SG14 1PS

11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £20.00–£8.00

https://beamhertford.co.uk

19–20 June

Theatre Hullabaloo

Borough Road, Darlington DL1 1SG

Times and prices TBC

https://theatrehullabaloo.org.uk | 01325 405 405

22 June

Sheffield Theatres (Playhouse)

Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2LA

11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £8.00

https://sheffieldtheatres.co.uk | 0114 249 6000

24 June

New Wolsey Theatre

Civic Drive, Ipswich IP1 2AS

11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £20.00

https://wolseytheatre.co.uk | 01473 295 900

27 June

Shakespeare North Playhouse

Prospero Place, Prescot L34 3AB

11:00 am & 1:30 pm | £30.00–£5.00

https://shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk | 0151 433 7156

1–5 July

Polka Theatre

240 The Broadway, Wimbledon, London SW19 1SB

Times and prices vary — see website

https://polkatheatre.com | 020 8543 4888