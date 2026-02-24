TAKE FLIGHT: Innovative Aerial Theatre for Babies to Tour England

Aerial theatre show for babies features interactive sessions and developmental support.
A multi-sensory aerial theatre show for babies aged 0–2 and their adults, Take Flight is the uplifting story of a baby bird finding its wings and exploring the world. Two performers in bright feathers fly and swing on colourful silks accompanied by gentle, playful music. Developed in collaboration with developmental psychologist Dr Valentina Sclafani from Lincoln University, the show supports babies' neurological and motor skills development while encouraging strong connection and bonding between babies and their grown-ups. As mother and baby bird set out to explore, the show navigates early independence, making friends, overcoming challenges and, eventually, being supported to leave the nest and take flight.
The relaxed performances allow babies to make noise, fidget, be changed and fed during the show, and following the performance, the company hosts a stay-and-play session where they can touch, play and explore the set and props, including experiencing the aerial silks first-hand. Designed as a gentle, multi-sensory experience, Take Flight combines aerial performance with music, movement and visual storytelling to ignite curiosity and imagination in the very youngest audiences.
Director Ria Ashcroft said, “I'm absolutely thrilled to be able to bring Take Flight to so many new audiences across the country. I'm really excited to be able to share this beautiful show with so many babies and their grownups. I worked with a superb team of with incredible creatives, feminists and academics to create the show. The whole show has been designed with babies at the heart of it, from the first seeds of the idea to co creating with babies in the rehearsal room. As a mother myself I wanted to create a show that feels like soft warm hug, a sanctuary for the babies and grownups, to create a moment of calm, comedy, silliness and bonding. The show reflects and captures the chaotic mayhem of the madness and beauty of this time.”
Rebel Sparks are a Nottingham-based company (formerly The Gramophones) making theatre that lights up audiences, fans the flames of change and sparks connection. Their shows burn the rulebook by centring female and non-binary characters and setting fire to audience expectations. Rebel Sparks are Curve Resident Associate Alumni, supported by their team to make work and programmed there regularly. They have previously been nominated for a Sustainable Theatre Award, a Scenesaver Award and a Fantastic for Families Award. Previous productions include Aidy the Awesome (2022), Tarzanna (2021) and Another Planet (2020). Their shows have toured the length and breadth of the country and they have been commissioned to make shows by Curve, Arts Depot, and Lakeside Arts and Creative Arts East.
9–10 May
Nottingham Lakeside Arts
University of Nottingham, University Park, Nottingham NG7 2RD
Times and prices TBC
https://lakesidearts.org.uk | 0115 846 7777
14 May
Arts Centre Washington
Biddick Lane, Washington, Tyne and Wear NE38 8AB
11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £8.00–£4.00
https://artscentrewashington.co.uk | 0191 219 3455
15 May
The Junction Goole
Paradise Place, Goole, East Riding of Yorkshire DN14 5DL
11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £7.00–£4.00
https://junctiongoole.co.uk | 01405 763652
16 May
Attenborough Arts Centre
University of Leicester, Lancaster Road, Leicester LE1 7HA
11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £20.00–£5.00
https://attenborougharts.com | 0116 252 2455
17 May
The Hub at St Mary's
Market Square, Lichfield WS13 6LG
11:00 am & 2:30 pm | £9.00–£7.00
https://thehubstmarys.co.uk | 01543 256611
21 May
Poplar Union
2 Cotall Street, London E14 6TL
Times and prices TBC
https://poplarunion.com | 020 3039 3333
23–24 May
Z-arts
335 Stretford Road, Hulme, Manchester M15 5ZA
11:00 am & 2:00 pm | £10.00
https://z-arts.org | 0161 226 1912
27 May
Corn Exchange Newbury
Market Place, Newbury RG14 5BD
Times and prices TBC
https://cornexchangenew.com | 0845 5218 218
28 May
Farnham Maltings
Bridge Square, Farnham GU9 7QR
Times and prices TBC
https://farnhammaltings.com | 01252 745444
31 May
Front Room Theatre
Weston-super-Mare BS23 1FF
11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £10.00–£8.00
https://frontroomwsm.com
2 June
Theatre Royal Winchester
Jewry Street, Winchester SO23 8SB
Times and prices TBC
https://www.theatreroyalwinchester.co.uk | 01962 840440
5–6 June
Half Moon Theatre
43 White Horse Road, London E1 0ND
11:00 am, 1:00 pm & 3:00 pm | £18.00
https://halfmoon.org.uk | 020 7709 8900
7–8 June
Trinity Theatre
Church Road, Tunbridge Wells, Kent TN1 1JP
Times and prices TBC
https://trinitytheatre.net | 01892 678 678
13 June
Grand Junction
Rowington Close, London W2 5TF
9:30 am, 11:30 am & 1:30 pm | £10.00–£4.00
https://grandjunction.org.uk | 020 7266 8258
14 June
BEAM Hertford
The Wash, Hertford SG14 1PS
11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £20.00–£8.00
https://beamhertford.co.uk
19–20 June
Theatre Hullabaloo
Borough Road, Darlington DL1 1SG
Times and prices TBC
https://theatrehullabaloo.org.uk | 01325 405 405
22 June
Sheffield Theatres (Playhouse)
Norfolk Street, Sheffield S1 2LA
11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £8.00
https://sheffieldtheatres.co.uk | 0114 249 6000
24 June
New Wolsey Theatre
Civic Drive, Ipswich IP1 2AS
11:00 am, 12:30 pm & 2:30 pm | £20.00
https://wolseytheatre.co.uk | 01473 295 900
27 June
Shakespeare North Playhouse
Prospero Place, Prescot L34 3AB
11:00 am & 1:30 pm | £30.00–£5.00
https://shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk | 0151 433 7156
1–5 July
Polka Theatre
240 The Broadway, Wimbledon, London SW19 1SB
Times and prices vary — see website
https://polkatheatre.com | 020 8543 4888
