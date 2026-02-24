Reimagined THE AGE OF CONSENT Comes to Southbank Centre’s Royal Festival Hall

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

A new generation of queer artists will take to the Southbank Centre's Royal Festival Hall stage to reimagine The Age of Consent, the groundbreaking 1984 debut album by Bronski Beat. The performance is on Sunday 24 May 2026.

Led by a line-up including Planningtorock, Bishi and Tom Rasmussen, this electrifying live performance celebrates one of the most important albums in LGBTQIA+ cultural history: an unashamed portrait of radical queerness in 1980s Britain and a record that fused defiant synth-pop with an unapologetically political demand for queer liberation.

This performance, created to celebrate the recent 40th anniversary of the record, is a collective call to action for the work still to be done in the fight for queer and trans rights and liberation. A celebration of a turning point in musical and political history, this performance sees iconic tracks reimagined by queer and trans contemporary artists.

Presented as part of the Southbank Centre's 75th anniversary programme, the gig is both a celebration of a cultural turning point and a rallying cry for the future: a reminder of pop music's power to demand visibility, dignity and joy.

Accompanying the evening's all-star line-up is The Chateau Collective – a specially assembled queer house band – performing bold new arrangements of the record from Tom Foskett-Barnes, who also serves as musical director.

The performance is curated and produced by Laurie Belgrave, founder of The Chateau – an LGBTQIA+ record label and arts incubator from South East London – with curation consultancy by Lulu Manning.

Musicians include KK Brown (percussion), Maxie Cheer (drums), Chris Clarke (harp) and Tom Foskett-Barnes (keys/musical director/arranger) with more names to be announced.