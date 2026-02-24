Photos: Wendi Peters and More in GLORIOUS! on UK Tour

All new photos have been released from Glorious!, the true story of American socialite Florence Foster Jenkins (Wendi Peters), dubbed ‘the worst singer in the world’, who staged and starred in classical recitals in major venues including Carnegie Hall. Check out the photos below!

Mocked for her flamboyant performance costumes and poor off key singing, she nonetheless became a cult-figure in New York City during the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s and celebrated composer and songwriter Cole Porter and classical conductor Sir Thomas Beecham were among her dearest celebrity fans.

Glorious! follows Florence’s journey as she prepares for her biggest ever sold-out recital at New York’s prestigious Carnegie Hall, building an unlikely friendship with her accompanist, Cosme McMoon (Matthew James Morrison), and defying her army of critics to follow her dreams.

The Olivier nominated comedy is by Peter Quilter, whose Olivier and Tony-nominated West End and Broadway play End of the Rainbow became the hit movie, Judy, starring Renée Zellweger - her performance as Judy Garland winning her the Academy Award for Best Actress, as well as the Golden Globe Award, SAG Award, BAFTA Award and Critics’ Choice Movie Award.

The cast also features West End leading ladies, Caroline Gruber (Leopoldstadt and Agatha Christie’s Witness for the Prosecution, London County Hall, 2000 Years - National Theatre) as Florence’s long-suffering maid, Maria and society busybody Mrs Verrinder-Gedge; and Sioned Jones (Thirteen, Women Beware Women, All’s Well That Ends Well – all National Theatre) as Florence’s best friend and biggest fan, Dorothy. Sioned will also Cover the role of Florence Foster Jenkins, as she did 20 years ago alongside Dame Maureen Lipman in the original West End production.



Completing the cast are Ella-Maria Danson as ASM/Cover Maria/Dorothy and Mrs Verrinder-Gedge and Ryan Hall as ASM/Cover Cosme McMoon.

Glorious! will be touring around the UK from February - June 2026. The tour celebrates the show’s 20th anniversary. Glorious! wowed audiences in its original long-running West End production starring Dame Maureen Lipman in 2005, before coming to the silver screen, starring Meryl Streep and Hugh Grant in what critics simply called “Glorious!”. The show has since been seen by millions of people around the world, translated into 25 languages, and performed in 36 countries to date. The current production, directed by Kirk Jameson (Song From Far Away, Madagascar the Musical) premiered at Manchester’s Hope Mill Theatre.