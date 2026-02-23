Epstein Theatre to Present WIZARD EASTER TREAT This Spring

🎭 NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Liverpool audiences are being promised lots of wizard fun at the Epstein Theatre this Easter. Regal Entertainments Ltd will return after a Christmas panto season to present the much-loved classic tale The Wizard of Oz from Friday 3 to Thursday 9 April. Tickets are on sale now priced from £20.

Join Dorothy and her dog Toto on their epic adventure to the Emerald City and be with them as they meet a cast of incredible characters including Scarecrow, Tin Man and Lion along the way.

Will the Wicked Witch manage to stop the friends from reaching their destination? Or will the good witch Glinda help the friends in their mission to meet the wonderful Wizard himself?

The unmissable show boasts dazzling costumes, amazing sets, a toe-tapping soundtrack and excitement for Liverpool munchkins and their families.

Mia Molloy appears as Dorothy, and the cast also includes David Heath as the Scarecrow, Shea Ferron as the Tin Man, Hannah Riley as the Lion, Hayley Russell as Glinda, Katy McKenna as the Wicked Witch and Warren Donnelly as the Wizard.

The panto is directed by Chantelle Joseph, with choreography from Nazene Langfield and music supervision by Callum Clarke.