Rehearsals Underway For THE COMEDY OF ERRORS at Shakespeare North Playhouse and Stephen Joseph Theatre

Rehearsals are under way for a vibrant new adaptation of one of Shakespeare's most popular comedies, in a co-production between Prescot's Shakespeare North Playhouse and Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre.



Valerie Antwi, Andy Cryer, Claire Eden, David (and Peter) Kirkbride, Alyce Liburd, Oliver (and Zack) Mawdsley and Ida Regan are directed by Paul Robinson in a new version of Shakespeare's most bonkers farce, 'messed around with' by Nick Lane and Elizabeth Godber: The Comedy of Errors (more or less).



Two rival states. Two sets of mismatched twins. One nutty day at the seaside. An actor from Lancashire arrives in a Yorkshire coastal town to perform his 'magnificent' one-man show. Trouble is, there's no audience - everyone's booked for a talent show across town starring the twin brother he's never met.



His twin brother owes money all over town, has promised his wife a gold chain and is banking on winning the talent show to avoid getting in trouble with some unsavoury characters...



Will the twins discover each other? Will they learn how they became separated? Will either show go on at all?



The Comedy of Errors (more or less) will be an unforgettable night at the theatre as Shakespeare's most bonkers farce is brought to life in the 1980s. Expect mistaken identity, theatrical chaos and belting musical numbers from the era of big phones and even bigger shoulder pads!



Director Paul Robinson, who is Artistic Director at the Stephen Joseph Theatre, says: "We can't wait to get started on this hilarious and anarchic new version of Shakespeare's craziest show, full of mistaken identity and non-stop twists and turns. We're loving working with the brilliant new Shakespeare North Playhouse, and our writers Elizabeth Godber and Nick Lane have paid tribute to the two venues by creating characters from the two towns, and setting the show in Scarborough in the vibrant, neon-lit 1980s!"



Laura Collier, Creative Director of Shakespeare North Playhouse, says: "We're so looking forward to working with our friends at Stephen Joseph Theatre to deliver this incredible production. Fast-paced and hilarious, Elizabeth and Nick have produced a delightfully funny script that we can't wait to see brought to life on our respective stages by the brilliant Paul Robinson."



The show is designed by Jessica Curtis and the composer and sound designer is Simon Slater. The lighting designer is Chuma Emembolu, and the musical director is Alex Weatherhill. Movement direction and choreography is by Wayne Parsons, and the fight director is Kaitlin Howard. The wardrobe supervisor is Julia Perry-Mook. The accent coach is Alix Dunmore. Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG.





The Comedy of Errors (more or less) can be seen at Shakespeare North Playhouse from Friday 3 to Saturday 25 March, and at the Stephen Joseph Theatre from Thursday 30 March to Saturday 15 April.



Tickets are available from the Shakespeare North Playhouse box office on 0151 433 7156 and online at www.shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk and from the Stephen Joseph Theatre box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

