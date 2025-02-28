Rebekah Jones Named Executive Director and Co-CEO at the Unicorn Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unicorn Theatre has announced the permanent appointment of Rebekah Jones as Executive Director and Co-CEO, following her time as interim in the role. Rebekah will work alongside Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw in a co-leadership model. With extensive experience, including producing at the Old Vic, Curve Leicester and The Marlowe, and serving as Interim Executive Director at The Royal Court Theatre in London, Rebekah brings a strong background in theatre leadership that will be instrumental in fulfilling the theatre’s ambitious mission of transforming young lives through theatre.

Speaking about her appointment, Rebekah comments, It is a huge privilege to be joining the Unicorn Theatre as Executive Director and Co-CEO alongside Rachel Bagshaw. The Unicorn holds a vital place in the landscape of UK theatre, creating bold, imaginative and thought-provoking work for young people who make up the theatre audiences of tomorrow. I look forward to working closely with Rachel and the incredible team at the Unicorn. Together, we will champion the power of theatre to inspire young minds and foster a love of storytelling that lasts a lifetime. I am excited for the journey ahead.

Dr Vanessa Ogden CBE, Chair of the Unicorn Theatre Board comments, I am thrilled to welcome Rebekah as our new Executive Director and Co-CEO. Rebekah brings a wealth of experience, strategic vision and passion for the arts with an energy and dynamism that is already having a tremendous impact. Her leadership and creativity are inspirational and, as she works together with our Artistic Director Rachel Bagshaw, I am excited about the magic that will be made at the Unicorn by two of the most outstanding women in theatre at this current time.

As The National Theatre for young audiences, the Unicorn welcomes over 60,000 families and school groups annually and extends its reach through its tours and free digital theatre programme, Unicorn Online. Featured in The Stage 100 for 2025 as one of the UK’s leading children’s theatres, the Unicorn is committed to creating work that reflects the widest possible diversity of lived experiences in society and ensuring that all children have access to innovative and thrilling theatre experiences.

