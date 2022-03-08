Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

RUSH A Joyous Jamaican Journey Comes to the Wyvern Theatre This Month

The performance is on March 17, 2022.

Mar. 8, 2022  

In 1948, hundreds of people from the Caribbean boarded the Empire Windrush and travelled to Tilbury Docks in Essex. With them they brought an explosion of dance, art, writing and music which would transform British culture.

After WWII, large parts of Britain were in desperate need of rebuilding, so the UK actively invited immigration from Commonwealth nations. There was no shortage of jobs in industries such as National Rail, the NHS and public transport.

The show takes the audience on a journey covering the history of Jamaica, slavery and the Commonwealth through to the racism faced by the 'Windrush Generation' when they arrived in what they believed to be their Motherland.

Narrated by well known comedian and actor John Simmit the show features ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock and reggae. Get ready to enjoy the music of Desmond Dekker, Jimmy Cliff, Toots & The Maytals, Prince Buster, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Millie Small and many more.



