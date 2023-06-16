RUSH – A Joyous Jamaican Journey Comes to the Festival Theatre

The performance is set for 8 July.
Rush Theatre Company are touring their critically acclaimed production RUSH – A Joyous Jamaican Journey which comes to The Festival Theatre - Sat 08 July.
This year is the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the first Windrush generation to the UK. To coincide with this significant milestone, this wonderful creation will be touring the UK sharing the chronicle accounts of our forefathers and celebrating their heroic achievements!
RUSH – A Joyous Jamaican Journey takes you on a powerful journey through the history of Jamaica, highlighting Caribbean traditions, the influence of calypso, gospel, reggae, ska and the impact it had on Black British culture.
Learn the history and experiences of the first Windrush Generation uniquely told by narrator – comedian, John Simmit. It features outstanding vocals from Ika, and Janice Williamson accompanied by the phenomenal JA Reggae Band directed by Orvil Pinnock.
Rush is touring cities across the UK. To find out where the nearest venue is to you, or to book a date at your venue to host the tour visit www.rushtheatrecompany.co.uk
June
Sat 10th Leeds Playhouse
Wed 14th Crawley, The Hawth
Tue 20th York Theatre Royal
Thu 22nd Wolverhampton Grand (will be signed for the deaf)
Fri 23rd Hackney Empire, London in association with the National Windrush Museum
Wed 28th Dunstable, The Grove
July
Sat 8th Edinburgh, Festival Theatre
Sep
Fri & Sat 1st & 2nd 0xford Playhouse
Sat 9th Watford, Palace
Sat 30th Hexagon, Reading
Oct
Wed 4th Doncaster CAST
Sat 7th Croydon, Fairfield Halls
Sat 21st Wembley, London as part of Windrush 75th Anniversary event
