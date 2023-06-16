RUSH – A Joyous Jamaican Journey Comes to the Festival Theatre

The performance is set for 8 July.

By: Jun. 16, 2023

POPULAR

Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87 Photo 1 Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87
Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today Photo 2 Andrew Lloyd Webber: I Wouldn't Be Able to Stage EVITA Today
Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre Photo 3 Review: ASSASSINS, Chichester Festival Theatre
Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY World Premiere Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Ian McKellen and Roger Allam in FRANK AND PERCY World Premiere

RUSH – A Joyous Jamaican Journey Comes to the Festival Theatre

Rush Theatre Company are touring their critically acclaimed production RUSH – A Joyous Jamaican Journey which comes to The Festival Theatre - Sat 08 July.

This year is the 75th anniversary of the arrival of the first Windrush generation to the UK. To coincide with this significant milestone, this wonderful creation will be touring the UK sharing the chronicle accounts of our forefathers and celebrating their heroic achievements!

RUSH – A Joyous Jamaican Journey takes you on a powerful journey through the history of Jamaica, highlighting Caribbean traditions, the influence of calypso, gospel, reggae, ska and the impact it had on Black British culture.

Learn the history and experiences of the first Windrush Generation uniquely told by narrator – comedian, John Simmit. It features outstanding vocals from Ika, and Janice Williamson accompanied by the phenomenal JA Reggae Band directed by Orvil Pinnock. 

Rush is touring cities across the UK. To find out where the nearest venue is to you, or to book a date at your venue to host the tour visit www.rushtheatrecompany.co.uk

TOUR DATES 2023

June

Sat 10th Leeds Playhouse

Wed 14th Crawley, The Hawth

Tue 20th York Theatre Royal

Thu 22nd Wolverhampton Grand (will be signed for the deaf) 

Fri 23rd Hackney Empire, London in association with the National Windrush Museum

Wed 28th Dunstable, The Grove

July

Sat 8th Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

Sep

Fri & Sat 1st & 2nd 0xford Playhouse

Sat 9th Watford, Palace

Sat 30th Hexagon, Reading

Oct

Wed 4th Doncaster CAST

Sat 7th Croydon, Fairfield Halls

Sat 21st Wembley, London as part of Windrush 75th Anniversary event



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Stand Up Don Biswas Returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Photo
Stand Up Don Biswas Returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Politically-charged gag merchant Don Biswas returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe to take on the status quo. A unique comic voice, Don looks at politics through the lens of Dyspraxia, ADHD and Autism as well as his Indian heritage. The Revolution will be Disorganised takes a passionate - if uncoordinated - stab at the big issues: from the cost-of-living crisis to conspiracy theories.

2
Greek Comedian George Zacharopoulous Takes His Audience Down The Rabbit Hole Of Delusion I Photo
Greek Comedian George Zacharopoulous Takes His Audience Down The Rabbit Hole Of Delusion In WONDERLAND

Join acclaimed Greek comedian George Zacharopoulos as he takes his audience on a hilarious and head-spinning journey down the rabbit hole of fantasy and delusion in Wonderland.

3
Kaleb Coopers THE WORLD ACCORDING TO KALEB to Embark on UK Tour Photo
Kaleb Cooper's THE WORLD ACCORDING TO KALEB to Embark on UK Tour

Kaleb Cooper, Chipping Norton’s finest celebrity farmer and Sunday Times’ best-selling author will be leaving the familiarity of his beloved Chipping Norton and heading out on the road for his first ever theatre tour  in January 2024 with – The World According To Kaleb – Kaleb Goes On Tour.

4
Museum Of The Home Announces WOMENS WEEDS, Uncovering The Hidden Histories Of Women In Med Photo
Museum Of The Home Announces WOMEN'S WEEDS, Uncovering The Hidden Histories Of Women In Medicine

Brand-new site-specific audio installation Women's Weeds will be in the Gardens Through Time at Museum of the Home throughout summer 2023. Women's Weeds shares the complex ways in which women have contributed towards scientific achievements over the last 600 years, and the cultural context of how and why many of their stories have been lost. 

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions Video
All-Stars Sing Out for AAPI Heritage Month at Broadway Sessions
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards Video
Broadway's Rising Stars Shine at the 2023 Theatre World Awards
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More Video
Go Inside Rehearsals for Encores! THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with Ruthie Ann Miles and More
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Wales Millennium Centre (11/08-11/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Dark Places
The Hub at St. Mary's (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
ODEON Kingston (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel
Belgrade Theatre (6/13-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
The Plaza at Truro (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Changeling
Southwark Playhouse Borough, The Little (9/28-10/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Four Felons and a Funeral
The North Wall Arts Centre (7/13-7/15)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# THE KEVIN SHORT WAY
Swan Theatre (7/30-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
Firstsite (6/28-6/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Matthew Bourne's Sleeping Beauty
ODEON, Liverpool Switch Island (6/28-6/28)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You