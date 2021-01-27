ROH Announces Two New Friday Premieres, Puccini's IL TRITTICO and Nureyev's RAYMONDA ACT III

The Royal Opera House will continue its #OurHouseToYourHouse programme, featuring a suite of online broadcasts that can be accessed by audiences around the world for just £3.

Join in next Friday 5 February at 7pm GMT as we stream Puccini's Il trittico, comprising three one-act works. The first of these, the dark and brooding Il tabarro, is set aboard a barge on the Seine and stars Lucio Gallo as Michele, Eva-Maria Westbroek as Giorgetta and Aleksandrs Antonenko as Luigi.

This is followed by Suor Angelica, with Ermonela Jaho in the title role of the nun whose familial loss and sacrifice is at the heart of this opera about religious redemption. The final work, Gianni Schicchi, centres around a family dispute over a missing will, with Lucio Gallo as Gianni Schicchi, Francesco Demuro as Rinuccio and Ekaterina Siurina as Lauretta. In this recording from 2011, the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House and the Royal Opera Chorus are conducted by Antonio Pappano.

ROH will also be streaming Rudolf Nureyev's magnificent staging of Raymonda Act III by Marius Petipa on Friday 12 February at 7pm GMT. The final act of this grand ballet classic celebrates the wedding of Raymonda and the knight Jean de Brienne, featuring a range of folkdances, ensemble sequences and spectacular solos, with music by Alexander Glazunov. In this recording from 2019, the role of Raymonda is danced by Natalia Osipova, with Vadim Muntagirov as Jean de Brienne. The Orchestra of the Royal Opera House is conducted by Pavel Sorokin.

Titles currently available to purchase and watch via stream.roh.org.uk include Andrea Chénier (The Royal Opera, 2015), Marguerite and Armand (The Royal Ballet, 2017), Cendrillon (The Royal Opera, 2011) and La Fille mal gardée (The Royal Ballet, 2015).

As part of the company's ongoing partnership with the BBC, Royal Ballet All-Star Gala and Royal Opera All-Star Gala, with performances drawn from last year's The Royal Ballet: Back on Stage, The Royal Ballet: Live - Within the Golden Hour and The Royal Opera Live in Concert, are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Also available, is Tobias Kratzer's 2020 production of Fidelio, starring Lise Davidsen as Leonore and David Butt Philip as Florestan.

For details of all ROH broadcasts, creative activities and unique content, follow #OurHouseToYourHouse.