ROH Announces Two New Friday Premiere Streams, Frederick Ashton's MARGUERITE AND ARMAND and Massenet's CENDRILLON

The Royal Opera House will continue its #OurHouseToYourHouse programme, featuring online broadcasts, musical masterclasses and cultural highlights that can be accessed by audiences around the world.

Join in on Friday 15 January at 7pm GMT as they stream Frederick Ashton's Royal Ballet production of Marguerite and Armand. Created for Margot Fonteyn and Rudolf Nureyev in 1963, the ballet is based on Alexandre Dumas fils' La Dame aux camélias, which also inspired Verdi's La traviata. Set to music by Franz Liszt and with designs by Cecil Beaton, the ballet's tragic love story is told through daring lifts and passionate pas de deux. In this recording from 2017, the role of Marguerite is danced by former Principal Zenaida Yanowsky in her final performance with the Company, while Guest Artist Roberto Bolle performs the role of Armand. Robert Clark is the solo pianist and the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House is conducted by Emmanuel Plasson. Watch the trailer here.

On Friday 22 January at 7pm GMT we are delighted to present The Royal Opera's production of Massenet's Cendrillon (Cinderella) starring Joyce DiDonato in the title role. Laurent Pelly's playful production sees this much-loved fairytale set within a storybook. The cast includes Alice Coote as Prince Charming, Ewa Podleś in gloriously comic form as Cendrillon's snobbish Stepmother Madame de la Haltière and Eglise Gutiérrez as a sassy Fairy Godmother (La Fée). The Orchestra of the Royal Opera House is conducted by Bertrand de Billy. An audio-described stream will be available.

Titles currently available to purchase and watch via stream.roh.org.uk include The Royal Opera Christmas Concert, Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (The Royal Ballet, 2017) and Andrea Chénier (The Royal Opera, 2015).

In addition, Royal Ballet All-Star Gala and Royal Opera All-Star Gala with performances drawn from The Royal Ballet: Back on Stage, The Royal Ballet: Live - Within the Golden Hour and The Royal Opera Live in Concert, are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Also available on iPlayer is Tobias Kratzer's 2020 production of Fidelio starring Lise Davidsen as Leonore and David Butt Philip as Florestan.

For details of all ROH broadcasts, creative activities and unique content, follow #OurHouseToYourHouse.