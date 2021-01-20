ROH Announces A New Friday Premiere, The Royal Ballet's JOYOUS LA FILLE MAL GARDEE

The Royal Opera House is delighted to continue its #OurHouseToYourHouse programme, featuring online broadcasts that can be accessed by audiences around the world for £3.

Join in on Friday 29 January at 7pm GMT as they stream Frederick Ashton's Royal Ballet production of La Fille mal gardée (The Wayward Daughter). Based on a 1789 ballet by Jean Dauberval, and with music by Ferdinand Hérold orchestrated by John Lanchbery, this exuberant ballet features energetic pas de deux, elements of national folk dance, and even dancing chickens, while colourful designs by Osbert Lancaster bring the pastoral production to life. In this recording from 2015, the role of Lise is danced by Natalia Osipova, with Steven McRae as Colas, Philip Mosley as Widow Simone, Christopher Saunders as Thomas and Paul Kay as Alain. The Orchestra of the Royal Opera House is conducted by Barry Wordsworth.

This Friday, 22 January at 7pm GMT, we are delighted to present The Royal Opera's 2011 performance of Cendrillon (Cinderella) starring Joyce DiDonato in the title role. Laurent Pelly's playful production sees this much-loved fairytale set within a storybook. The cast includes Alice Coote as Prince Charming, Ewa Podleś in gloriously comic form as Cendrillon's snobbish Stepmother Madame de la Haltière and Eglise Gutiérrez as a sassy Fairy Godmother (La Fée). The Orchestra of the Royal Opera House is conducted by Bertrand de Billy. An audio-described stream will be available.

Titles currently available to purchase and watch via stream.roh.org.uk include Alice's Adventures in Wonderland (The Royal Ballet, 2017), Andrea Chénier (The Royal Opera, 2015) and Marguerite and Armand (The Royal Ballet, 2017).

As part of our ongoing partnership with the BBC, Royal Ballet All-Star Gala and Royal Opera All-Star Gala, with performances drawn from The Royal Ballet: Back on Stage, The Royal Ballet: Live - Within the Golden Hour and The Royal Opera Live in Concert, are available to watch on BBC iPlayer. Also available is Tobias Kratzer's 2020 production of Fidelio starring Lise Davidsen as Leonore and David Butt Philip as Florestan.

For details of all ROH broadcasts, creative activities and unique content, follow #OurHouseToYourHouse.