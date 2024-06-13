RITA, SUE, & BOB TOO! Will Embark on a 2025 UK Tour Starring Jake Quickenden

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The smash hit stage version of cult classic comedy Rita, Sue & Bob Too! is set to embark on a new 10-week nationwide tour next spring.

TV favourite Jake Quickenden heads the stellar cast as Bob in the Regal Entertainments Ltd production which will visit 10 venues across the UK between Tuesday 4 February and Saturday 12 April 2025.

The tour opens at St Helens Theatre Royal on Tuesday 4 February and then travels to Hunstanton, Stockport, New Brighton, Birmingham, Southport, Billingham, Rhyl and Barnstaple before ending at the Liverpool Olympia from 9-12 April.

Tickets for all venues go on sale at 10am tomorrow, Friday 14 June.

Andrea Dunbar's hilarious and gritty tale of love, lust and tested friendships is based on the 1987 British film and features a brilliantly funny script along with all the best 80s music, taking audiences on a riotous trip down memory lane through this cult classic.

Rita and Sue are two working class girls from a run-down council estate who are about to finish their final year at school. In their spare time, they earn money babysitting for married couple Bob and Michelle.

Behind Michelle's back, Bob embarks on an affair with both Rita and Sue, who take it in turns with him in his car in the countryside. Michelle eventually finds out and leaves lothario Bob. When Bob later develops a preference for Rita, the two girls fall out but when Sue ends up in an abusive relationship, the trio are reunited.

Singer, actor and TV personality Jake Quickenden rose to prominence as a contestant on ITV's The X Factor. Following his departure from the show in 2014 he was immediately signed up to appear on I'm a Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here where he finishes as runner-up. His numerous other TV appearances include: The Chart Show, Lorraine, The Real Full Monty: On Ice, Celebrity Bumps, Celebrity SAS ‘Who Dares Wins', and Dancing on Ice which he won in 2018 with his professional skating partner Vanessa Bauer.

His stage credits include the National Tours of The Full Monty, Hair, Footloose and Friendsical.

In 2019 he joined the cast of Hollyoaks as Woody.

Jake Quickenden said today: “I'm delighted to be joining the brilliant cast of Rita, Sue and Bob Too! Regal Entertainments have a fantastic reputation for producing exciting entertainment in Merseyside and I can't wait to take the show all over the UK.

“Andrea Dunbar's play is a classic and I can't wait to play Bob.”

Jake will be joined by Hollyoaks' Jessica Ellis as Michelle, Shameless and Coronation Street's Warren Donnelly as Dad, Britain's Got Talent's Siobhan Phillips as Mum, Kay Nicholson as Rita and Jenna Sian O'Hara as Sue.

Jessica Ellis – Jessica is a Liverpool actress who was first cast in episodes of EastEnders and Doctors before joining the cast of the popular soap Hollyoaks in 2013, playing the role of Tegan Lomax for five years. After leaving Hollyoaks in 2018 she appeared in ITV crime drama The Bay. She previously appeared as Michelle in Rita, Sue and Bob Too! at St Helens Theatre Royal in 2022, while her other stage credits include Bedroom Farce at Theatre by the Lake, Fat Friends the Musical on tour, and The Book of Will at Shakespeare North Playhouse.

Warren Donnelly – Warren is well-known to TV viewers as Stan in five series of Shameless and for his roles in hit shows like Tin Star, Moving On, Cold Feet and Life on Mars. He is currently playing Roscoe in Coronation Street. Stage credits include Slappers and Slapheads at Liverpool's Royal Court and God's Official at West Yorkshire Playhouse/Liverpool Everyman. He has appeared in several pantos for Regal Entertainments including Cinderella, Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty and The Wizard of Oz.

Siobhan Phillips – Singer and comedienne Siobhan is best known for wowing the judges as the only female finalist on Britain's Got Talent in 2019. Described as ‘the love child of Peter Kay and Victoria Wood', her hilarious self-penned songs really struck a chord with the nation. Siobhan started her career at the age of 16 as a singer, but her personality also shone through with Sir Ken Dodd describing her as ‘a sunny new star with the voice of an angel and a natural comic ability'. In addition to Britain's Got Talent, in 2003 she was a finalist on Channel 4's Operatunity and she has also appeared on shows including This Morning, Loose Women, Lorraine and the Frank Skinner Show. Much in demand at major sporting events and by leading cruise lines, she has performed all over the world.

Kay Nicholson – Liverpool comedian, actress and writer Kay is reprising her role as Rita after appearing in the comedy for Regal Entertainments two years ago. Along with Rita, Sue and Bob Too! her stage credits include resident host at Magic Mike London. She regularly appears at Liverpool's Hot Water Comedy Club and is also a regular guest on The Mild High Club award-winning comedy club podcast.

Jenna Sian O'Hara – Lancashire-born actress and singer Jenna's stage credits include Beyond the Pier at The Royal Court, RuneSical at the Edinburgh Fringe and Achy Breaky Bride at St Helens Theatre Royal, while she has also appeared in Jack and the Beanstalk and Goldilocks and the Three Bears for Regal Entertainments.

Rita, Sue & Bob Too! is brought to the stage by Regal Entertainments Ltd and directed by Chantelle Nolan.

Director Chantelle Nolan said: “This is a very exciting announcement for us. After over 20 years of producing brilliant entertainment in St Helens, Regal Entertainments Ltd has developed a touring department and we can't wait to share our five-star productions with new audiences from all over the UK.

“We're very proud to develop talent and provide jobs for theatre professionals from all over the Liverpool City Region and to attract the top stars from the worlds of theatre, film and TV to star in our productions.

“We believe in supporting the region's talent and we can't wait to visit the fantastic towns and cities scheduled for our inaugural tour of Rita, Sue and Bob Too!

“Andrea Dunbar's cult classic film was originally a hit play, and we know that it's a show that you can see time and time again and still be rolling in the aisles with laughter, so be sure to book your tickets today.”

For more details on Rita, Sue and Bob Too! visit the tour website on www.rsbtuktour.com

Tour Dates

St Helens Theatre Royal

Tuesday 4 – Sunday 9 February 2025

sthelenstheatreroyal.com | 01744 756 000

Princess Theatre, Hunstanton

Monday 10 – Friday 14 February 2025

princesstheatrehunstanton.co.uk | 01485 532 252

Stockport Plaza

Tuesday 18 – Saturday 22 February 2025

stockportplaza.co.uk | 0161 477 7779

Floral Pavilion, New Brighton

Wednesday 26 – Sunday 2 March 2025

floralpavilion.com | 0151 666 0000

Crescent Theatre, Birmingham

Tuesday 4 – Saturday 8 March 2025

crescent-theatre.co.uk | 0121 643 5858

The Atkinson, Southport

Wednesday 12 – Saturday 15 March 2025

theatkinson.co.uk | 01704 533 333

Forum Theatre, Billingham

Wednesday 19 – Saturday 22 March 2025

forumtheatrebillingham.co.uk | 01642 552 663

Pavilion Theatre, Rhyl

Thursday 27 – Saturday 29 March 2025

rhylpavilion.co.uk | 01745 330 000

Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

Tuesday 1 – Saturday 5 April 2025

queenstheatre-barnstaple.com | 01271 316 523

Liverpool Olympia

Wednesday 9 – Saturday 12 April 2025

liverpoololympia.co.uk | 0151 263 6633

Comments

WIN TICKETS TO THE GREAT GATSBY



Dreaming of a night out on Broadway? Here’s your chance! Enter now to win a grand prize that includes: 2 tickets to any weekday performance of The Great Gatsby from 7/24-8/31

A signed Playbill to commemorate your unforgettable night.

to commemorate your unforgettable night. A fabulous merchandise package valued at $70, including a tote bag, tumbler, magnet, and keychain!

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to experience the magic of The Great Gatsby live on stage. Enter today! Name: Your Email: View Contest Rules



