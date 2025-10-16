RAPUNZEL – A HAIRY TALE Begins Performances at Tobacco Factory Theatres In November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tobacco Factory Theatres will present a brand-new winter production, Rapunzel – A Hairy Tale, running from Thursday, November 27, 2025, through Saturday, January 17, 2026.

Filled with acoustic music, playful storytelling, and a touch of festive magic, Rapunzel – A Hairy Tale is a bold and empowering retelling of the beloved classic by Sharon Clark and Tom Brennan. The show follows a young person bursting with imagination, ready to be heard for the first time in a world where the trees are tall, the hair is even taller, and nothing is quite as it seems.

“I wanted to tell a story about a young person finding their voice – not just literally, but in a deeper, more powerful way,” said Sharon Clark. “Rapunzel might be trapped in a tower, but she’s full of questions, ideas and hope. This version is about what happens when we dare to speak up, reach out, and shape the world around us.”

With music, laughter, and heart, the production invites audiences of all ages to explore themes of creativity, courage, and connection.

“This show is a celebration of curiosity and joy – packed with music, mischief, and a lot of very big hair,” added Tom Brennan. “We want families to leave the theatre feeling inspired and more than a little untangled!”

Presented as part of Tobacco Factory Theatres’ popular festive season — which also includes Gurt Haunted and Scruff’s Christmas Adventure — Rapunzel – A Hairy Tale continues the theatre’s tradition of imaginative winter productions that bring families together through storytelling and song.

“Our winter shows have become a special moment in the year – a chance for our community to gather, connect and share in something joyful,” said Heidi Vaughan, Chief Executive and Artistic Director of Tobacco Factory Theatres. “With Sharon’s lyrical writing and Tom’s playful direction, Rapunzel – A Hairy Tale will be full of heart, humor, and a touch of festive sparkle.”

Tickets start from £12, with family discounts available on select performances. The production is suitable for ages 5+, and early booking is strongly recommended.