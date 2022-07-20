Queer Performance of SEA WALL Comes to Margate Pride Next Month

The first queer production of critically-acclaimed Sea Wall will premiere at the Turner Contemporary in collaboration with Margate Pride this August. Written by Olivier and Tony-award winning Simon Stephens' (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, National Theatre; Birdland, Royal Court Theatre), Sea Wall is being brought to life by a female-led creative team for one performance only. Set against Britain's beloved coastline, Sea Wall is a story of grief, faith, hope and queer love. Audiences will be able to experience this deeply moving monologue as the sun sets on Margate Pride and Alex's story begins.

Performed by multi-award nominated artist Laura Wyatt O'Keeffe (Arrival, New Wimbledon Theatre & UK Tour, Terra Verunt (International Arts Festival Malta) and directed by Sophie Drake (Patriots, Almeida Theatre; Hamlet & The Cherry Orchard, Theatre Royal Windsor), this heart-breaking play is reimagined for the first time as a queer production. This unforgettable piece tells the story of Alex, devoted wife to Helen and Mum to Lucy, as she navigates life after a devastating loss.

Playwright Simon Stephens comments, Of all my plays Sea Wall is closest to my heart and to my life. This is a production that treats my play with real care and love. It means a great deal to see it given life in such a stunning environment.'

Margate Pride festival celebrates queer artists and stories. Originally performed by Andrew Scott in 2008, this new production of Sea Wall is reimagined as a female experience and makes space for queer-driven narratives. This exciting new production is startling, honest, raw and powerful.