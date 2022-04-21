Queen's Theatre Hornchurch Announces Casting For Upcoming Musical THE SECRET DIARY OF ADRIAN MOLE AGED 13 Â¾

Queen's Theatre Hornchurch today announce full casting for their brand new fresh and joyful musical adaptation of The Secret Diary Of Adrian Mole Aged 13 Â¾ - the Musical (28 April - 21 May 2022).

Based on Sue Tâ€Žownsend's best-selling book, this outrageously funny tale of teenage angst and unrequited love features one of the most endearing comedy characters of all time.

Life's pretty hard when you're a misunderstood and spotty teenager living in a cul-de-sac in 80s Leicester. Adrian's life simply can't get any worse - until new girl Pandora joins a class and captures his heart. But can Adrian win her love and escape from the school bully and his chaotic family life?

Cast includes James Hameed Be More Chill (The Other Palace, Shaftesbury Theatre) in the title role of Adrian, Ben Williamson-Jones (Spend, Spend, Spend! At Guildford School of Acting) as Barry, Claire Storey (Malvolio in Twelfth Night Shakespeare Rose Theatre, York) as Grandma, Dominic Gee-Burch (Footloose UK & International Tour and The Gruffalo's Child - Lowry, Salford and Alexandra Palace, London) as Mr Lucas/Mr Scruton, Lauryn Redding (What's On Stage nominated 'Bloody Elle: A Gig Musical' at the Royal Exchange Theatre) as Doreen/Miss Elf, Luke Thornton (Love Letters at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch) as Nigel, Sally Cheng (Twelfth Night and Christmas Carol at the RSC) as Pandora, Sioned Saunders (Amelie, Criterion Theatre) as Pauline Mole, Tom Self (Trinity Laban Conservatoire of Music & Dance - Leverhulme Musical Theatre Trust Scholar) as Bert and Steve Simmonds (Love Letters at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch) as George Mole.

James Hameed said: 'I'm looking forward to bringing this material to a whole new audience, with a fresh new take. It'll be wonderful returning to the Queens Theatre Hornchurch, I first did a show there back when I was six years old so it's more like a homecoming!'

From the team behind Priscilla, Queen of the Desert and Made in Dagenham, this new production of a hit West End musical, based on the classic novels which also inspired the iconic ITV sitcom, has an infectious score that will make you laugh whilst tugging at your heartstrings.

The musical will be directed by Douglas Rintoul assisted by Adam Dear with Musical Direction by Tom Self and Choreography from Sundeep Saini, Set & Costume Design is by Alfie Heywood, Lighting Design by Sherry Coenen, Sound Designer by Chris Murray with Accent Coaching from Charmian Hoare.

Director Douglas Rintoul said: 'We're excited to get started on this hugely enjoyable, hilarious, and quintessentially British musical. It's just what we'll need this spring, and I can't think of a better way to end my time here at Queens Theatre Hornchurch. We've put together a top tea, (you'll recognise many from other hit musicals and pantos at the Queen's who are stoked about bringing one of the UK's best-loved comedy characters to life. This is going to be a great night out for all generations.'

Tickets are on sale now for this must-see musical for Spring. Book now and find out more at www.queens-theatre.co.uk. The Theatre will also be providing an Audio Described performance (14 May ) a Dementia Friendly performance (05 May) and a Relaxed Performance (07 May) for more details visit the website.