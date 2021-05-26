QUEEN MAB Will Be Performed at the Iris Theatre's Summer Festival

Queen Mab is a world premiere from Watermill Theatre resident playwright Danielle Pearson (A Christmas Carol, Jane Eyre and Newbury Yarns) & director Georgie Staight: A Christmas Carol (Watermill Theatre), Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon (Old Red Lion & Barn Theatre), Into The Numbers (The Finborough).

'A suburban street. The night is ink and moonlight. A lone fox noses through your bins. Out in the garden,

I am watching... This is not my first plague.'

Mab is an ancient being who doles out dreams and nightmares to her sleeping victims. She has watched humans for centuries, knows our worst fears and wildest fantasies - and quite frankly, she's bored of us. That is until a chance meeting with Freya Roberts, a locked-down teen watching her best years slip away. As Mab and Freya strike up an unlikely friendship, the faerie is reluctantly drawn into the laughter, squabbles and anxieties of the Roberts' family. But when grief threatens their world, can Mab maintain her impartial role of observer?

Inspired by Mercutio's famous speech in Romeo & Juliet, Queen Mab brings this mythic dream-weaver into the mundanity of pandemic life. A coming-of-age tale for a fifteen-year-old and a five-hundred-year-old alike. Through music and storytelling, Queen Mab examines the euphoria, confusion and loneliness of youth.

Cast with the struggles and challenges of 2020 drama school graduates in mind, the Queen Mab team are proud to introduce two extraordinary new talents - Erica Flint (Mab) and Jo Patmore (Freya).

Danielle Pearson comments 'Mab has been haunting me for years, as the most exciting (but terrifying) ideas tend to do. The time feels right to try to catch this mercurial, mischievous and occasionally malevolent sprite on paper.'

Georgie Staight comments 'Queen Mab is the type of story I'm craving after the past year. A play that feels both reflective and a celebration of community. One that's packed full of music, magic and heart, performed by two wonderful actor musicians.'

This is a much-anticipated reteam of Georgie Staight and Danielle Pearson after their critically acclaimed actor-musician production of A Christmas Carol at the Watermill Theatre.

Box Office:

Festival Early Bird £15 (£14 Concession)

Family Ticket - 6 people: £92 - 5 people £80 - 4 people £68 - 3 people £55

Full price £22.50 (£17.50)

Press night Monday 21 June 19.30 / Tuesday 22 June 19.30

NOTE: OPEN TO PRESS THROUGHOUT THE RUN.

All enquiries, high res images and further information: E: info@fluxtheatre.com, T: 0776 506 2691