Psychonaut Theatre's Interactive Extravaganza THE W.I.G OF LIFE: A CONFERENCE Will Tour This May

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The London-based hub for performance artists Psychonaut Theatre announce the return of their latest production The W.I.G of Life: A Conference, which will tour to the South West next month. After performances at London's Riverside Studios last year, this innovative and wacky production will be brought to local South West audiences in an exciting new version, before returning to Riverside at the end of May for six more shows.

Set in a not-so-distant future where biological life is extinct, The W.I.G of Life is a witty and thought-provoking exploration of human history, from the neolithic to the present day. An absurd, laugh-out-loud investigation of humanity's impact through time, Psychonaut Theatre's newest production takes audiences on a journey through changing moral codes and futuristic visuals, utilizing a unique live-voting system to aid its exploration of themes such as climate change, collective responsibility and the rise of AI technologies.

Created and performed by company members Francesca Fatichenti, Christof Hofer and Arielle Zilkha, the piece blends dance, comedy, puppetry and TV into an innovative tour de force, inviting the audience to take part in a conference, confront their very own preconceptions about the current state of the world and ultimately, make the final decision on biological life.

The production will tour to Bristol's Alma Tavern on 15th-16th May, and Weston-super-Mare's Front Room on 23rd May, before arriving at Riverside Studios from 26th-31st May. This project is supported by Arts Council England. Psychonaut Theatre will also offer free workshops to local artists, as this marks their first venture outside of London.

Comments