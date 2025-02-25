Programme Set For Wandsworth's Year as London Borough Of Culture 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Wandsworth is embarking on a year-long celebration of culture, creativity, and community, as they officially launch their tenure as The Mayor's London Borough of Culture 2025. The programme will showcase world-class performances, grassroots creativity, and a pioneering focus on the power of culture to improve health and wellbeing.

The 2025 programme is packed with unmissable events, groundbreaking performances, and unique cultural experiences. Tickets for the events will be made available soon, among the highlights are:

Strictly Wandsworth (26 April) – The biggest dance spectacle the borough has ever seen, uniting 200 dancers from 22 local organisations in a breathtaking celebration of movement. Created by Jeanefer Jean-Charles MBE, the visionary behind mass movement performances for global events such as the London 2012 Olympic Games, Queen's Platinum Jubilee Pageant, and Manchester International Festival, this landmark event will feature extraordinary groups including Tavaziva Dance and London Children's Ballet. The spectacle will culminate in a high-energy mass dance finale led by Patience J, inviting everyone to take part in a moment of collective joy and rhythm.

A supercharged Wandsworth Arts Fringe (WAF) (6 - 22 June) – For the Borough of Culture year, WAF 2025 expands its reach with increased funding, new collaborations, and a bold commitment to accessibility. With grants supporting up to 30 projects, WAF will break open culture to those who rarely access it, staging events in libraries, parks, and community hubs. Overlapping with the Wandsworth Heritage Festival, the programme blends cutting-edge arts with local history, while free tickets and enhanced accessibility ensure everyone can take part in this dynamic, borough-wide celebration of creativity.

The Wandsworth Heritage Festival (13 June – 13 July) celebrates Wandsworth's rich history with a packed programme of walks, talks, exhibitions, and performances. Expect encounters with the dead in cemetery walks, storytelling and craft workshops as part of this year's special arts-themed festival programme.

Battersea Park In Concert (23 - 25 August) – A spectacular three-day open-air concert series over the August Bank Holiday, blending world-class classical and jazz music with great food and magical summer moments. In this extra-special London Borough of Culture year, we're thrilled to welcome the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra and many more. The 2025 edition will also celebrate local heritage artists and expand its education programme, giving more children access to classical music and film composition. To ensure culture is accessible to all, 1,500 tickets will be available at a fraction of the cost for qualifying residents, making it easier for more people to enjoy these unforgettable concerts.

Urban Flow (13 September) – A stunning silk banner procession, animated by 100 performers and digital art, blending movement, martial arts, and dance to explore our relationship with the city. Developed with India's Attakkalari Centre for Movement Arts and Wandsworth's Tavaziva Dance, this promises to be a breathtaking visual experience.

Liberty (26-28 September), Battersea Arts Centre and other venues) – London's flagship festival celebrating D/deaf, disabled, and neurodivergent artists. Working in collaboration with CRIPtic Arts the festival will offer a bold platform of work from some of the most exciting disabled creatives and embed them in the heart of Wandsworth community. It will explore the disabled experience – past, present and future - and push artistic boundaries to create a fresh, resonant and vital experience, cementing the borough's commitment to inclusivity.

Palace of Varieties (26 November) - the Clapham Grand celebrates its 125th anniversary and they are marking the occasion with a dazzling birthday extravaganza at Wandsworth's iconic ‘Palace of Varieties'. Honouring the venue's history, the night promises to celebrate 125 years of variety and entertainment, from a diverse range of artists. The Grand will also play its part in offering up its archives to be part of an exploration of the history of Queer Culture in the borough, culminating in an exhibition as part of LBGT History Month in February 2026.

The Wandsworth Way (July 2025 - March 2026) – A brand-new radio drama series, produced by Theatre503 and Riverside Radio. Imagine The Archers, but set in South West London—a unique chance for local people to get involved in storytelling, performance, and production.

Our Music Our Freedom – a deep dive into the last 50 years of Wandsworth's rich and diverse musical heritage – from 1970s reggae, 1980s hip hop, Bhangra and 1990s grime, to jazz, folk, classical and South Asian musical heritage, 21st Century indie, rock and electronica – BBC presenter, radio producer and co-founder of Oily Cart, Max Reinhardt will curate a series of podcasts sharing the stories and memories of the borough's vibrant and influential music scene.

Portrait of a National Treasure (early 2026) – a powerful tribute to Dame Carmen Munroe, a national and local icon whose trailblazing career has shaped British cultural life. Venice Biennale Golden Lion-winner artist Dame Sonia Boyce will create a new film honouring Carmen's legacy, celebrating her landmark roles in Desmond's and Doctor Who as well as her groundbreaking work in theatre, including as a founding member of Talawa Theatre company. Alongside the film screening, the project will connect with Wandsworth's health and wellbeing initiatives, engaging young people in heritage, identity, and the power of representation in the arts.

Tooting Food Festival will bring people together through the shared joy of food, culture, and community. More than just a festival, it's a feast of togetherness, sustainability, and the rich diversity of Tooting. Locals grow, cook, and share homegrown produce, connecting through flavours, stories, and traditions. The Food Festival builds on a beloved local legacy while adding new dimensions—beyond food stalls, storytellers will share not just the tastes of their homelands but also the journeys that brought them or their ancestors to Wandsworth.

Culturally Mindful: Diversity in Creative Health (year-long) – A pioneering project using arts and culture in social prescribing to boost mental well-being. Working with the NHS, it brings together Global Majority artists and lived experience groups to co-design inclusive creative health interventions, ensuring Wandsworth's diverse communities benefit from culturally relevant artistic experiences.

Memory Boxes for Dementia patients (year-long), in partnership with the University of Roehampton and local organisations, will bring Wandsworth's rich heritage collection into care homes and community spaces. Interactive time capsules—filled with sensory objects, archive materials, and recordings—will be used to spark connection, trigger memories, and support wellbeing for people living with dementia.

Taking place at one of Wandsworth's flagship venues, Battersea Arts Centre, the launch event today assembled musicians, performers, local dignitaries and community members from all walks of life, representing the diversity of the borough. Flowers from Wandsworth's New Covent Garden Flower Market and colourful silk banners adorned the entrance way as Welcome to Wandsworth officially kicked off an ambitious, surprising and eventful year ahead.

Performances at the launch included The BAC Beatbox Academy, CRIPtic Arts, Brainfools, who will be performing at Liberty Festival; and dance from celebrated choreographers Jeanefer Jean-Charles and Patience J. The banners on display will feature in the processional event Urban Flow. More information about the performers can be found in notes to editors.

Hosting the event award-winning Writer and Producer Shiela Nortley said:, ‘Wandsworth has always had a special energy—great people, great creativity, and a real sense of community. Some of my best memories were made here, from school days to discovering my passion for storytelling. I'm honoured to be hosting the Mayor of London's London Borough of Culture launch event and I'm excited to celebrate everything that makes this borough so special. Forever a Graveney girl.'

At the heart of our vision is the belief that culture is fundamental to health and happiness. The borough is a trailblazer in Creative Health, embedding culture into health and wellbeing at scale.

On the Alton Estate, every primary school and youth centre will host a dedicated Creative Health programme, ensuring that hundreds of children benefit from arts-based wellbeing initiatives. Designed to support emotional expression and creative confidence, these programmes will connect young people with artists, storytellers, and musicians in their local community.

Wandsworth will continue with our groundbreaking Cultural Social Prescribing initiative, expanding access to arts-based health interventions across GPs, hospitals, and voluntary sector networks. We are ensuring that arts and culture remain a core part of preventative healthcare and community wellbeing.

Projects like Make It Live by ActionSpace will deliver art workshops led by learning-disabled artists, open to both disabled and non-disabled participants. Elsewhere, Wandsworth Heritage Festival will bring together oral histories, storytelling, and local archives, helping residents connect with their past and each other.

The creative schools and education programme for Wandsworth's London Borough of Culture will engage students at primary, secondary and special schools, as well as sixth form colleges and higher education settings, to ensure that every young person and teacher in Wandsworth has the opportunity to take part in creative projects and celebrate arts, culture and heritage.

Primary School Showcases will take place in June at cultural venues across the borough, including the Royal Academy of Dance, Wandsworth Civic Suite and Putney Arts Theatre.

In the autumn, Apples & Snakes will deliver a poetry-writing and performance project in primary schools, culminating in a festival to celebrate the pupils' work and hear professional poets, with built-in CPD opportunities for teachers.

London's booming creative scene, where one in five jobs are found, offers amazing opportunities for our residents. Our fantastic journalism project, working with industry giants like the BBC and Sky, will put young voices front and centre during our London Borough of Culture celebrations. This means our young people will get to tell their stories, report on the exciting events, and share their unique perspectives on art and culture right here in our borough. They will gain valuable skills and work alongside top creative professionals, enriching their education and inspiring the next generation of cultural leaders. This is a chance to prepare our residents for the future and help them grab those exciting creative jobs.

Koko Idiong, a young resident and Group 64 Youth Theatre intern, shared, "Wandsworth is buzzing with creativity, and I love that this programme is giving young people a platform. Whether you want to perform, create, or just experience something new, there's something for everyone. I can't wait to see how this year inspires us all."

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: ‘London Borough of Culture plays an important role in providing positive opportunities for young people, boosting the local economy and uniting communities. Wandsworth has put together a brilliant programme for the year ahead and I'm looking forward to seeing these plans come to life as we build a better London for everyone.'

Simon Hogg, Leader of Wandsworth Council, said, ‘Wandsworth is a borough where culture connects us – across generations, communities, and neighbourhoods. Our London Borough of Culture year will showcase the incredible creativity that thrives here, but more importantly, we will ensure that everyone has the chance to take part. Whether it's through dance, music, theatre, or visual arts, we are making culture accessible to all. Let's make this a year to remember.'

Justine Simons OBE, Deputy Mayor for Culture and the Creative Industries, added, ‘Wandsworth is setting the pace for how culture can transform lives. This programme is ambitious, joyful and packed with creativity—it's a huge invitation to London and beyond to take part, be inspired, and experience the power of culture first-hand.'

Kemi Akinola, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Culture, continued, ‘This is more than just a celebration—it's about creating lasting change. Culture has a profound impact on mental health, wellbeing, and social connection, and through this programme, we're ensuring that every Wandsworth resident has access to creative opportunities within a 15-minute walk of their home. This is a borough where culture isn't just for some—it's for everyone.'

For the full programme and updates, visit welcometowandsworth.com

