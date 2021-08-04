Printworks London Launch Inkwells

Award-winning venue, Printworks London has unveiled plans to open Inkwells, a new room for their highly anticipated Autumn-Winter 2021 season.

Located in the heart of the building, directly beneath the well-trodden dancefloors of the venue's iconic Press Halls, Inkwells is a brand new space, opening for the first time in the venue's history.

Once home to huge ink tanks supplying the giant printing presses that still loom over the Press Halls today, Inkwells is an architecturally striking space with low ceilings, colonnades of beaten concrete pillars and a stripped-back, industrial aesthetic that is unmistakably Printworks, yet uniquely different.

Not only does the dark and visceral nature of Inkwells perfectly compliment the cavernous Press Halls, this new space allows Printworks to expand their music programming, carving out a platform to showcase a wide range of new, exciting sounds and talent.

As a venue that has already achieved international acclaim for its audio-visual experience, Inkwell's lighting will be focussed on complimenting the industrial architecture of the room, highlighting the historical ink distribution pipes, pillars and electrical services within the space. Stacks of speakers and subs will be staggered across the room to give maximum sound coverage and clarity.

The launch of Inkwells has been many months in the making and is a sign of Printworks' driving desire to ensure their reopening season is their best to date.

The Redacted reopening weekend and launch of Inkwells mark a new chapter for Printworks London as they prepare to welcome their community back for an experience unlike anything else.

Commenting on the new space, Broadwick Live's Managing Director, Bradley Thompson said "As we prepare to open our doors again, it's exciting to announce another evolution in the Printworks story. As a business we are committed to constantly bettering the experience for all our guests across our venue portfolio and the addition of the Inkwells allows us to programme even more incredible artists and talent for the upcoming Printworks London season and beyond."

Printworks London reopens with Redacted on the 17, 18 and 19th of September 2021.

The full Autumn-Winter 2021 will be announced on Tuesday 10th August. Signup for priority access to tickets: printworkslondon.co.uk