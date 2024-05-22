Pride Month at the King's Head Theatre Includes OUTINGS and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The King’s Head Theatre has announced the shows that will be playing at the theatre this June during Pride month 2024, both at the venue’s new purpose built 200-seat Main House, and the intimate and versatile 50-seat 4Below space.

OUTINGS – the funny, powerful and soul-bearing play by Matthew Baldwin and Thomas Hescott (The Act, West End) will be performed on five dates in June as a fundraiser for the King’s Head Theatre, and the LGBTQ+ Switchboard Charity. This collection of true coming out stories (first produced by outgoing Chair of the Board James Seabright and directed by David Grindley at the Edinburgh Fringe and then the West End in 2015) will be performed by a star-studded cast including Tracy-Ann Oberman (Friday Night Dinner, The Merchant of Venice 1936), Ian Hallard (The Boys in the Band), Samuel Barnett (The History Boys, Bright Star), Abigail Thorn (Philosophy Tube), Kate Butch (Drag Race UK) , Linus Karp (Gweneth Goes Skiing, Diana The Untold and Untrue Story), Jodie Jacobs (Hello, Dolly!, Rock of Ages, West End), David Cumming (Operation Mincemeat,Olivier Award Winner), Nichola McAuliffe (Olivier Award Winner, Surgical Spirit), Freddie Love (Just For One Day, Old Vic) and Isabel Adomakoh-Young (As you Like it, Shakespeare's Globe), on Friday 7 June @ 7pm, Sunday 9 June @ 8pm, Friday 14 June @ 7pm, Friday 21 June @ 7pm, and Friday 28 June @ 7pm, with tickets from £30 on sale now HERE

For this new production, the writers of Outings are looking for brand new coming out stories to include in this version being performed in June.

Robert Khan said, "Since taking up the reins as chair of the King's Head theatre I'm delighted that our first fundraiser will be the magnificent Outings. Timed with Pride, this is an inspiring, entertaining and funny look at life-changing moments in peoples' lives, in a great new venue that's just burst out of the covers itself!"

Sofi Berenger said “Outings is the perfect play to be producing over Pride. The play delves into the real stories of real people coming out. We are thrilled to announce our iconic cast, who will be taking the reins each night to perform and lead you through these heartwarming, funny and beautifully written verbatim stories.”

Other shows at the King’s Head during Pride month include:

Five Guy’s Chillin’ & Crystal Murk Fundraiser on Friday 31 May, for one night only. This Multi-Award winning paly is being staged for raise funds to make a new short filmCrystal Murk based on the play. A graphic, gripping, funny and frank verbatim dram exposes the gay chill-out scene. An original look in the world of Chem-Sex, Grindr and instant gratification. and instant gratification.

Kerry Ellis & John Owen-Jones One Night Two Voices sees the award-winning, record-breaking stars of the West End and Broadway joining forces for a very special and intimate concert in the Main House, showcasing their legendary voices, and the best of musical theatre, on Monday 10 June.

On Monday 17 June, Velma Celli’s A Brief History of Drag will see multi award winning Cabaret super-star Velma Celli bring an evening of FABULOUS Cabaret entertainment to the Main House, celebrating the most iconic Drag moments in Music, Theatre, Movies and popular culture. From Hedwig to Kinky. Rent to Priscilla or Boy George to Freddy no stone is left unturned in this electrifying beast of a show.

From 4 – 29 June, Luke Bayer brings his solo musical about rivalry, vengeance, and killer ambition, Diva: Live from Hell to the King’s Head Main House following a critically acclaimed, sell out run at the Turbine Theatre; a tour-de-force performance in this blood-stained love letter to Broadway.

Then from 2 – 7 July, Harlow Playhouse presents the award-winning internationally acclaimed Wreckage, written by former King’s Head Guest Artistic Director Tom Ratcliffe & directed by Rikki Beadle-Blair – a touching story about continuing bonds and love that only evolves, and never dies.

Pride Months shows in the 4Below cabaret space include The Pink List a one-person musical inspired by historical firsthand accounts – with a WIP on 16 June, followed by performances during the Camden Fringe on 5, 11 and 13 August. The musical follows Karl, who stands trial in 1957 Germany for violating the Nazi-era law criminalising homosexuality that persists in postwar West Germany, and his decades-long struggle for equality and human rights, from young first love to harrowing internment in a concentration camp.

On Saturday 8 June, 4Below will welcome returning queer comedy night, Wendy's House, featuring the best up and coming queer comics, with full line up to be announced. Previous guests include Sophie Duker, Olga Koch, Fern Brady and Reuben Kaye. Hosted by Imogen Trusselle and Ted Milligan (“Smashing hosts” - LMAOnaise), it’s a night that celebrates everyone.

Full details and tickets available https://kingsheadtheatre.com/whats-on

Comments