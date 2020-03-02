PQA Venues @Riddle's Court Returns For A Third Year And Announces Its First Fringe Shows For 2020

PQA Venues @Riddle's Court (venue 277) returns for a third year, with a vibrant programme of entertainment featuring sell-out musicals, dazzling magic shows, superb stand-up, radio plays, dramas and much more, as it heads into the third year of its Edinburgh Festival Fringe partnership with the Scottish Historic Buildings Trust.

PQA Venues @Riddle's Court is located in a prime position off the top of the Royal Mile, with Edinburgh's extensive public transport network and train station minutes away. The venue houses three theatre spaces, two of which are fully accessible.

As the previous winner of Theatre Weekly's 'Best Venue' PQA Venues has a lot to offer. The quirky 16th-century courtyard at the centre of the venue offers a comfortable all-weather area to provide well needed shelter from the everchanging Edinburgh climate. With friendly staff, complimentary phone charging stations and free WiFi, the relaxing café bar and global street food stalls make PQA Venues a destination venue for shows, food and drink, or for a simple respite from the hussle and bustle of the Royal Mile.

After a sell-out run at the Edinburgh Fringe 2018 and 2019, the emotional and intimate musical, The Last Five Years, returns to Riddle's Court for the third year. Other shows include Craig's Magic Show, a youth climate show, traditional Scottish Bagpipe showcases, and Grey's Anatomy star Melissa Center, brings her brand new show (My Mom thinks) Melissa Center is Marrying Jake Gyllenhaal to Edinburgh Fringe for 2020.

Actress, and Founder of PQA Venues, Pauline Quirke, said: "We are so excited to be heading back to Edinburgh for another year. Whether you are watching a show, sampling our street food, or simply taking a seat in our wonderful courtyard, we aim to welcome everyone. We look forward to hosting a diverse range of shows from professional companies to our very own PQA students."

For further information on all shows, or to book tickets, visit: http://pqavenues.co.uk/.





