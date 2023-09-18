Postmodern Jukebox Returns to the UK For New Tour in 2024

Postmodern Jukebox has announced a new World Tour to celebrate the dual milestone of their 10th anniversary of touring and their 1,000th show in 2024. Dubbed The ‘10’ Tour’, the show will come to the UK to 18 venues across the country including York, Plymouth, Bournemouth, Gateshead, Glasgow, Cardiff, Liverpool and many more. The tour opens in Perth on 15 April.

Concertgoers can expect a dazzling, inspiring trip through the PMJ Universe — where modern-day earworms and iconic pop hits alike are reimagined in classic genres like 1920s jazz, Swing, Doo-wop and Motown, and brought to life by a cast of some of the world’s best singers, dancers, and instrumentalists. Think “The Great Gatsby” meets “Sinatra at the Sands” meets “Back! …To The Future”.

When pianist Scott Bradlee started the time-twisting musical collective from a basement apartment in Queens, NY, an online, “viral” success story was born —one that quickly led to sold out shows across North America and Europe in the Summer of 2014.

The touring act received rave reviews from industry publications and world-renowned artists alike. In the years that followed, “PMJ” built a reputation as the “Saturday Night Live of Singers” by introducing audiences to dozens of exceptional musical artists —many of whom had been previously overlooked by the modern record industry — and turning them into bonafide stars.

Ten years and two billion views on their YouTube channel later, a Postmodern Jukebox show has become something of an annual musical tradition for hundreds of thousands of dedicated fans all over the world — fans that often show up dressed to the nines in their vintage best, eager to immerse themselves in the experience.

“By the end of 2023, PMJ will have performed 937 shows in 44 countries across 5 continents,” says Bradlee, who creates the musical arrangements and directs the shows. “That kind of longevity in a notoriously fickle industry was completely unexpected for us. There’s no secret formula, other than an obsession for classic sounds and a commitment to showcasing phenomenal talent. We continue to feel honoured and humbled by our audiences’ support for this project, which continues to inspire us and push us to new heights of artistry. It’s the perfect marriage, and our 10th anniversary tour will be a celebration.”



The full list of shows and ticket / VIP information can be found at www.postmodernjukebox.com.

Tour Dates

25 April 2024: Perth Concert Hall – Perth, UK

26 April 2024: The Glasgow Royal Concert Hall – Glasgow, UK

27 April 2024: O2 Academy Edinburgh – Edinburgh, UK

28 April 2024: The Glasshouse International Centre For Music – Gateshead, UK

29 April 2024: York Barbican – York, UK

30 April 2024: Liverpool Philharmonic – Liverpool, UK

2 May 2024: The Halls – Wolverhampton, UK

3 May 2024: Aylesbury Theatre – Aylesbury, UK

4 May 2024: De La Warr Pavilion – Bexhill, UK

5 May 2024: London Palladium – London, UK

7 May 2024: G Live – Guildford, UK

8 May 2024: Bath Forum – Bath, UK

9 May 2024: Ipswich Regent Theatre – Ipswich, UK

11 May 2024: Manchester Opera House – Manchester, UK

12 May 2024: Victoria Hall – Stoke, UK

13 May 2024: Cambridge Corn Exchange – Cambridge, UK