Postcript Productions to Present Richard Nelson’s THE APPLE FAMILY and THE GABRIELS at Park Theatre

PostScript Productions will present rehearsed readings of Richard Nelson’s acclaimed play cycles The Apple Family and The Gabriels at Park Theatre. The Apple Family will be performed on Monday, August 25, and The Gabriels on Monday, September 1. These special presentations run alongside the company’s staging of The Gathered Leaves in Park200.

The Apple Family consists of four plays set between 2010 and 2013, each exploring the Apple family of Rhinebeck, New York, as they confront personal struggles against the backdrop of contemporary American politics and history. The cast includes Oliver Cotton (The Borgias), Jemma Redgrave (Doctor Who), Rhashan Stone (The Smoke), Owen Teale (Game of Thrones), and Olivia Williams (The Sixth Sense).

The Gabriels follows another Rhinebeck family through the tumultuous 2016 U.S. election year, blending intimate domestic life with political and cultural anxieties. Cast members include Sara Kestelman (Lady Jane), Sylvestra Le Touzel (Mansfield Park), and Owen Teale.

The readings will be directed by Clarissa Brown, who recently staged Nelson’s An Actor Convalescing in Devon at Hampstead Theatre, Bath Theatre Royal, and the RSC.

Performance Schedule

The Apple Family – Monday, August 25, 2025

1:00 p.m. – That Hopey Changey Thing

3:15 p.m. – Sweet and Sad

5:30 p.m. – Sorry

8:00 p.m. – Regular Singing

The Gabriels – Monday, September 1, 2025

3:15 p.m. – Hungry

5:30 p.m. – What Did You Expect?

8:00 p.m. – Women of a Certain Age