Playwright Louise Page Has Passed Away

The Guardian has reported that playwright Louise Page, best known for her work at the Royal Court and the Royal Shakespeare Company passed from cancer on May 30 at the age of 65.

In addition to Page's work at the Royal Court and the Royal Shakespeare Company in the 1980s, she also wrote for The Archers on BBC radio throughout the 1990s, wrote plays for many regional and touring companies, as well as writing episodes of Crown Court, Doctors and Bad Girls on television.

Her first notable play was called Tissue (1981), and was performed at the ICA. It has the distinction of being the first stage play about breast cancer.

Page is survived by her husband Christopher Hawes, her mother and three younger siblings, Stephen, Mark and Sarah, and by nine nephews and nieces.

