Pitlochry Festival Theatre Receives Funding From SSE – Griffin and Calliachar Community Fund

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has received a funding grant of £15,000 from the SSE - Griffin and Calliachar Community Fund, to deliver another year of drama-based activities in local primary schools in the community council areas of Aberfeldy, Ballinluig and Dunkeld.

With the support of SSE - Griffin and Calliachar Community Fund, Pitlochry Festival Theatre will deliver a high-quality drama-based programme of activities for children aged between 7-11 in rural areas in Highland Perthshire and aims to enrich the skills development of these young people, creating arts opportunities and connections between primary schools in the region.

The Theatre will work in partnership with four schools – Breadalbane Academy Primary, Logierait Primary School, Royal School of Dunkeld and Glenlyon Primary School engaging with P4 to P7 pupils, aged 7 to 11, to build on the foundations laid through the first Common Ground project, funded by SSE, which was delivered last year. Pitlochry Festival Theatre is building on the success of that project to create and co-design an expanded range of arts participatory opportunities delivered in the schools and at the Theatre.

Specialist drama practitioners will deliver arts activities and drama-based workshops in the schools that will increase confidence, creativity, self-expression, connection, and collaboration, especially for those transitioning to high school.

In partnership with world renowned, Glasgow based Visible Fictions, who specialise in telling stories for young audiences through live theatre, immersive and site-specific experiences, Pitlochry Festival Theatre will offer a high-quality theatre production which will be performed in each school with accompanying bespoke educational activities and resources.

The project will culminate in bringing all groups to the Theatre to share work on the campus and establish relationships for further arts activity in the future.

Common Ground was created last year in response to conversations with local people exploring what the Theatre can offer to enrich the local community, and the lives of young people post pandemic. Currently there is a crisis of mental health, low self-esteem, and confidence in young people, especially those preparing for secondary schools. Pitlochry Festival Theatre believes there should be more affordable arts provision available in the area to help overcome some of the challenges of rural isolation and disconnection due to limited public transport and creative opportunity.

Deborah Dickinson, Producer at Pitlochry Festival Theatre said, “We are thrilled that SSE- Griffin and Calliachar Community Fund is once again supporting this important project enabling young people to be enriched by the arts, to learn about story-telling and making theatre and interact with other young people from different communities.”

SSE - Griffin and Calliachar Community Fund is one of the world's largest developers of renewable energy. They believe in sharing the value of their renewable energy projects with communities, maximising the benefits of local, sustainable power.

Cassie McGunnigle, Community Investment Manager for SSE says: “SSE Renewables are proud to support Pitlochry Festival Theatre's work with local schools. Access to arts experiences can have a transformative impact on young people's confidence, communication skills and overall wellbeing, particularly in rural areas where opportunities can be limited. This project aligns with our commitment to investing in community projects that make a lasting difference. It is excellent to see how Common Ground is helping to build connections between schools and enriching the lives of young people across Highland Perthshire."

