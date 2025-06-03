Pink Floyd Tribute Comes to Swindon

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thin Ice, a Pink Floyd Tribute Show is coming to Town Gardens Bowl in August. The performance is set for 30 August 2025.

Very little is ever mentioned about The New Yorker Discotheque in Swindon which was at the top of Milton Road and was converted from the original Justice Court and cells. This place became the main music venue for Swindon Mods to congregate in the early 60's and to catch most of the top London Soul/R and B groups of the early sixties.

The list of acts performing there is pretty comprehensive. Georgie Fame and the Blue Flames, Geno Washington and the Ram Jam Band, one of the earliest appearances outside London of Cream, and most significantly Pink Floyd, performing there on March 25, 1967. This early gig occurred during the band’s formative years, prior to the release of their debut album, The Piper at the Gates of Dawn, in August 1967

As there was no licenced bar (the Council would not give the place one) then the "back bar" of the Rolleston Arms directly across the road was where everyone headed to during the break.

The sounds of Pink Floyd are not unfamiliar in Swindon, but the upcoming “Echoes of Floyd” show at the Town Gardens Bowl will be a landmark event for venue, as it’s never hosted a Pink Floyd tribute band previously, as far as is known.

“The Bowl is a perfect setting, outdoors, atmospheric, and steeped in local heritage,” says Nigel Dawson, Manager and drummer of On Thin Ice. “We’re not just playing the songs, we’re recreating the Pink Floyd experience with full-scale lighting, lasers, immersive visuals, and note-perfect renditions of classics from Meddle, The Dark Side of the Moon, The Wall, Wish You Were Here, Division Bell, and many more.”

On Thin Ice have been performing Pink Floyd’s iconic catalogue for over a decade, earning acclaim for their attention to sonic detail and stagecraft. Their Echoes of Floyd show takes fans on a chronological journey through Floyd’s musical evolution, making it a must-see for die-hard fans and newcomers alike.

With a growing buzz on social media and strong early ticket sales, this could become an epic live music event in Swindon’s 2025 calendar. Organisers are urging fans to book early to avoid disappointment.

