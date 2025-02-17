Photos: THERE'S A BEAR ON MY CHAIR World Premiere At Queen Elizabeth Hall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The award-winning children’s book There’s a Bear on My Chair comes to life live on stage, adapted for the stage and featuring puppetry by Toby Olié (Spirited Away). Check out photos from the show, which receives its world premiere this week at the Queen Elizabeth Hall.

The show is presented as one of the headline events in Southbank Centre’s flagship Imagine Festival, the UK’s leading arts festival for children and their grown-ups, playing from 18 to 23 Feb 2025. The production will also play at Theatre Royal Bath’s The Egg from 27 Feb to 2 Mar 2025.

Toby Olié said: “I have been a huge fan of Ross Collins’ work since collaborating to bring his book The Elephantom to the stage in 2013. Ross’ books feature a unique combination of humour and nuance that appeals to audiences of all ages, something that I strive for in every show I make. So I am honoured to get the chance to bring Ross’ most popular book and its two unlikely rivals to the stage for the very first time. It's going to be equal parts funny and playful, with just the right amount of mayhem!"

The cast includes Ailsa Dalling (The Wizard of Oz, Animal Farm), Olivier Award-winner Fred Davis (Life of Pi, The Ocean at the End of the Lane), Elisa de Grey (Animal Farm, Goodnight Mr Tom) and Ben Thompson (The Wizard of Oz, Walk with Amal).

The full creative team is: Toby Olié - Adaptor, Director & Puppet Designer, Amy Jane Cook - Set & Costume Designer, Adam Pleeth - Composer & Sound Designer, Aideen Malone - Lighting Designer, Erin Guan - Video Design & Creative Captions, Charlie Tymms - Puppet Co-Designer & Puppet Fabricator, Andy Downie - Production Manager , Nikita Bala - Company Stage Manager, Stella Kailides - Technical Stage Manager, Michael Jean-Marain - Associate Director, Beez Barry - Assistant Puppet Fabricator and Male Arcucci - Costume Supervisor.

The stage adaptation comes as Nosy Crow, who first published the book in 2015, celebrate 10 years of There’s a Bear on My Chair with a special anniversary edition of the best-selling, award-winning book. This book is part of a hugely successful series, which has sold over 112K copies (Nielsen BookScan UK). Available in bookshops and online from February 2025, this joyous edition features a shimmering blue and gold foil cover, marking this fantastically funny rhyming picture book as a true classic, perfect for old and new Mouse and Bear fans alike.

Poor Mouse! A Bear has settled in his favourite chair and it just isn’t big enough to share. Mouse tries all kinds of tactics to move the pesky Bear but nothing seems to work. However, it isn’t long until the tables are turned and Bear finds himself with an unwelcome guest – the cheeky Mouse won’t leave his house!

Photo Credit: Dan Tsantilis

