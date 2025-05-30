Photos: PERMISSION in Rehearsal at Tara Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tara Theatre has released rehearsal images for Hunia Chawla’s Permission. The production will run from 30 May - 7 June, with an opening night on 2 June. Check out photos below!

Permission asks us to consider what liberation looks like between two Pakistani friends, the respectable Hanna (Anisa Butt) and activist Minza (Rea Malhotra Mukhtyar) as they explore the trope of ‘the oppressed Muslim woman’, and is directed by Neetu Singh.

Leaping between a Heathrow immigration line and a rooftop in Karachi, Hanna navigates her political and sexual autonomy by embodying the image of a respectable Pakistani woman. Her best friend, Minza, has little time for respectability politics.

Their tender friendship, set against the relentless backdrop of Karachi, is put to the test when Hanna moves to London to pursue freedom and independence, while Minza remains in Karachi to fight for freedom on the picket line.

Through their journeys, the play casts a questioning eye on the trope of ‘the oppressed Muslim woman’; and the link between patriarchy, protest and the global political order.

Photo Credit: Adam Razvi

