Photos: New Musical FROM HERE, Starring Grace Mouat, Opens at Chiswick Playhouse

From new writers Ben Barrow and Lucy Ireland, this contemporary song-cycle is a poetically conversational guide.

Jul. 6, 2021  

Starring SIX's Grace Mouat, Bat Out of Hell's Andrew Patrick-Walker, Nicola Espallardo and Aidan Harkins, From Here premiered at Chiswick Playhouse 1st July and will run 7th August 2021.

Do we long more for a happy ending or for a new beginning? From Here: A New British Musical explores how reaching for the end of one chapter, or the beginning of the next, may not always provide us with the results we expect. From struggling to find friends in a school playground, to first dates, to learning to live again after finding yourself alone, these often musically- interwoven stories tell of characters trying to decide whether to run headfirst into trying again or whether to stay put and hold fast.

From new writers Ben Barrow and Lucy Ireland, this contemporary song-cycle is a poetically conversational guide. From Here offers the perfect opportunity for audiences to reflect on where they are and where they're going. And as we navigate out of a pandemic, it offers a chance to appreciate the middle of a moment too.

Tickets are priced between £24.50 (£22 concessions) and are available from the Chiswick Playhouse Box Office and www.chiswickplayhouse.co.uk.

Aidan Harkins

Aidan Harkins

Aidan Harkins and Andrew Patrick-Walker

Aidan Harkins and Nicola Espallardo

Aidan Harkins and Nicola Espallardo

Aidan Harkins

Aidan Harkins

Nicola Espallardo, Grace Mouat

Cast

Cast

Cast

Grace Mouat

Grace Mouat

Nicola Espallardo

Andrew Patrick-Walker and Grace Mouat

Andrew Patrick-Walker and Grace Mouat

Andrew Patrick-Walker

Andrew Patrick-Walker

Cas

Aidan Harkins


