News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: LITTLE WOMEN UK Tour In Rehearsal

Directed by Loveday Ingram, Little Women opens at Belgrade Theatre, Coventry on 19 March, before touring across the UK.

By: Mar. 10, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Lee Dean and Daniel Schumann have released photos from inside rehearsal for Anne-Marie Casey’s new stage adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s much loved classic novel Little Women.

Starring Belinda Lang best known for her roles in Sister Boniface Mysteries and 2point4 Children (Aunt March), Foyles War’s Honeysuckle Weeks (Marmee), Call the Midwife’s Jack Ashton (Brooke and Bhaer) and, The Great’s Grace Molony (Jo).

Completing the company are Cillian Lenaghan (Laurie), Jade Kennedy (Meg), Catherine Chalk (Beth), Imogen Elliott (Amy).

Directed by Loveday Ingram, Little Women opens at Belgrade Theatre, Coventry on 19 March, before playing Grand Theatre, Blackpool 25-29 March and then touring to a further 10 venues across the UK and concluding its run at Theatre Royal Plymouth on 21 June.

Photo Credit: Jonathan Phang

Photos: LITTLE WOMEN UK Tour In Rehearsal Image
Loveday Ingram

Photos: LITTLE WOMEN UK Tour In Rehearsal Image
Jade Kennedy, Jack Ashton

Photos: LITTLE WOMEN UK Tour In Rehearsal Image
Jack Ashton

Photos: LITTLE WOMEN UK Tour In Rehearsal Image
Imogen Elliott, Grace Molony, Jade Kennedy, Catherine Chalk

Photos: LITTLE WOMEN UK Tour In Rehearsal Image
Honeysuckle Weeks

Photos: LITTLE WOMEN UK Tour In Rehearsal Image
Honeysuckle Weeks

Photos: LITTLE WOMEN UK Tour In Rehearsal Image
Grace Molony, Jade Kennedy

Photos: LITTLE WOMEN UK Tour In Rehearsal Image
Grace Molony, Cillian Lenaghan, Imogen Elliot, Catherine Chalk

Photos: LITTLE WOMEN UK Tour In Rehearsal Image
Cillian Lenaghan, Grace Molony

Photos: LITTLE WOMEN UK Tour In Rehearsal Image
Grace Molony

Photos: LITTLE WOMEN UK Tour In Rehearsal Image
The Company of LITTLE WOMEN

Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.

Videos