Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London

This performance took place on September 19.

Sep. 30, 2025
Jim Caruso’s Cast Party has quickly established itself as a phenomenon in London, driven by the sharp wit of host Caruso and the remarkable musicianship of Billy Stritch. More than a dazzling night of entertainment, it has become a vibrant community of performers; a gathering place long missing from the city’s nightlife.

This performance took place on September 19. Performers included Wendy Moten, Gabrielle Stravelli, Joe Stilgoe, Maria Lara, Tobias Turley, Christina Bianco, Liane-Louise Smith, Henry Patterson, Gary Williams, Priscille Grace, Becky Lythgoe, Beau Woodbridge, Steven Cree, Rachael Ward, Hudson Harden Scheel, and Debbie Wileman.

Direct from New York, Caruso and Stritch will return to Crazy Coqs in London with Cast Party nights on May 13, 17, and 18, 2026.

Photo Credit: Gary Williams

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Beau Woodbridge, Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Emily Zolten Jillette, Jim Caruso, Toby Marloe

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Rachael Ward, Hudson Harden Scheel, Jim Caruso, Billy Stritch

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Matt Roberts, Steven Cree, Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Ainsley Harriott, Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Billy Stritch, Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Billy Stritch

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Wendy Moten, Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Wendy Moten

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Tobias Turley, Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Tobias Turley

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Maria Lara, Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Maria Lara

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Maria Lara

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Billy Stritch, Henry Patterson, Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Henry Patterson, Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Henry Patterson

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Priscille Grace

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Joe Stilgoe

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Joe Stilgoe

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Gabriele Stravelli, Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Gabrielle Stravelli

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Billy Stritch, Gary Williams

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Liane-Louise Smith

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Becky Lythgoe, Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Becky Lythgoe

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Becky Lythgoe

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Christina Bianco, Jim Caruso

Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London Image
Billy Stritch, Christina Bianco


