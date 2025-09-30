Photos: Jim Caruso's Cast Party Celebrates Talent in London

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jim Caruso’s Cast Party has quickly established itself as a phenomenon in London, driven by the sharp wit of host Caruso and the remarkable musicianship of Billy Stritch. More than a dazzling night of entertainment, it has become a vibrant community of performers; a gathering place long missing from the city’s nightlife.

This performance took place on September 19. Performers included Wendy Moten, Gabrielle Stravelli, Joe Stilgoe, Maria Lara, Tobias Turley, Christina Bianco, Liane-Louise Smith, Henry Patterson, Gary Williams, Priscille Grace, Becky Lythgoe, Beau Woodbridge, Steven Cree, Rachael Ward, Hudson Harden Scheel, and Debbie Wileman.

Direct from New York, Caruso and Stritch will return to Crazy Coqs in London with Cast Party nights on May 13, 17, and 18, 2026.

Photo Credit: Gary Williams