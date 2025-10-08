Photos: Inside Rehearsals for Deafinitely Theatre’s BARRIER(S) by Eloise Pennycott

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Deafinitely Theatre has released the first rehearsal photos for Barrier(s), a powerful new play by Eloise Pennycott exploring love, communication, and identity within deaf and hearing relationships.

Directed by Paula Garfield, the production stars Zoë McWhinney and Em Prendergast and opens at The Rep, Birmingham on October 18, with press night on October 21, before touring to HOME Manchester (November 6–8) and Camden People’s Theatre in London (November 11–29).

Barrier(s) will feature in Camden People’s Theatre’s inaugural season under new Artistic Director Rio Matchett. The production’s creative team includes Lynn Stewart-Taylor (Associate Director), Paul Burgess (Set, Costume & Video Design), Tom Mulliner (Lighting Design), Marie Zschommler (Sound Design), Imogen Frances (Intimacy Director), and Raffie Julien (Movement Director).

Playwright Eloise Pennycott said, “I am so excited to see Barrier(s) brought to life on stage with such a great cast and creative team. Zoë and Em have already brought so much to the play during its development, and I cannot wait to share this story with audiences.”

Photo Credit: Becky Bailey Photography

Em Prendergast, Zoe McWhinney

Zoe McWhinney

Raffie Julian

Paula Garfield

Em Prendergast, Zoe McWhinney