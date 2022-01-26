Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal for Sonali Bhattacharyya's TWO BILLION BEATS

Go inside rehearsals for the world première of Sonali Bhattacharyya’s Two Billion Beats at The Orange Tree Theatre.

Jan. 26, 2022  

Nimmo Ismail's production opens on 9 February, with previews from 5 February, and runs until 5 March, with a livestreamed performance via OT on Screen on 24 February, also available on demand 8-11 March.

The Orange Tree has enjoyed a long-standing relationship with writer Sonali Bhattacharyya, a previous member of the Orange Tree Writers' Collective, before being selected to become the 2018 Channel 4 Writer in Residence at the Orange Tree, where she wrote Chasing Hares, winning the Sonia Friedman Production Award and Theatre Uncut Political Playwriting Award. Following this, Two Billion Beats was originally written by Sonali as a short play for the OT's Inside/Outside livestreams in 2021; the play has now been further developed into a full-scale production directed by Nimmo Ismail, also a member of the Orange Tree Writers' Collective.

Completing the creative team is Debbie Duru (Designer), Alex Fernandes (Lighting Designer), Tingying Dong (Sound Designer), Chi-San Howard (Movement Director), Tian Brown-Sampson (Associate Movement Director) and Christopher Worrell (Casting Director).

OT Artistic Director Paul Miller says today "I'm delighted that Anoushka Chadha and Safiyya Ingar join us to be in Sonali Bhattacharyya's exciting new play, directed by Nimmo Ismail. It's great to be starting a new year with a new play made by some artists new to the OT, one that shows two young women facing the moral challenges thrown at them with rigour and wit."

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

Anoushka Chadha, Sonali Bhattacharyya

Safiyya Ingar, Alex Fernandes, Tian Brown-Sampson

Safiyya Ingar

Anoushka Chadha

Anoushka Chadha, Safiyya Ingar, Debbie Duru, Tingying Dong, Tian Brown-Sampson

Anoushka Chadha, Safiyya Ingar

Anoushka Chadha, Debbie Duru, Tingying Dong

Anoushka Chadha, Debbie Duru, Tian Brown-Sampson


