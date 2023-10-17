Photos: Inside Rehearsal for KIN At Factory Playhouse Productions

Emil Dale on behalf of Factory Playhouse Productions Ltd has released rehearsal photos for the new British musical Kin’s staged concert run at Theatro Technis @ 26 Crowndale, London King’s Cross.

Four extra performances (28th October at 7:30pm, 31st October at 7:30pm and 5th November at 12:30pm & 4:30pm) have been added to the run due to popular demand, following the run selling out in under a week.

When a controversial cult leader buys an old ranch in a small town in southern America, tensions with the local townsfolk reach boiling point! As the conflict escalates, the shocking depths of their clash are exposed, with a startling revelation: Noah, the mayor's son, has found himself entangled in the cult's grip.

Inspired by true events that took place in 1980s America and featuring an original 1980s pop-inspired score, the musical written by Emil Dale & Stefan Kelk will be performed in a staged concert form in the King’s Cross based converted church in London.

Joseph Peacock, who most recently appeared in the UK tour of Titanic the Musical, will lead the production in the role of Noah. Peacock trained at Dale’s Emil Dale Academy and his credits include originating the role of Donny Osmond in the musical The Osmonds, playing the role of Young Gideon on the US tour in Sting’s musical The Last Ship and understudying and playing the role of Tink in the West End production of the musical Bat Out of Hell.

Joining the previously announced Peacock as Noah will be Sophie-Rose Middleton (Cats – International Tour & Taiwan) as Cora, Emma Kingston (The Band’s Visit – Donmar Warehouse) as Maraliyn, Adam Robert Lewis (Les Misérables ­– West End) as Terrance, Carrie Sutton (Sister Act – West End) as Marge, Sam Wells (Kin The Musical Concert – The Other Palace) as Kirk, Anthony Selwyn (Bat Out Of Hell – Manchester, London & Toronto) as Turtle, Athena Collins (SIX – West End & UK Tour) as Afifa, Dianté Lodge (Matilda The Musical – West End) as Travis, Cassius and Dance Captain, Jordan Laviniere (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie – West End) as Jimmy / Daxen, Chrissy Brooke (Dr Semmelweis – West End) as Doreen / Ivy, Deena Kapadia (Death Note: In Concert – West End) as Colleen / Acer and Leesa Tulley (SIX – UK Tour & West End) as Ensemble / First Cover Cora, Marilyn and Marge. Young performers Liliana Argenio and Isla Ithier will share the role of Thea with Oscar Hubble playing the role of Joe.

The creative team is comprised of Emil Dale as Director, Shay Barclay (The Wizard of Oz) as Choreographer, Pete Mitchell as Musical Supervisor, Justin Williams (Death Note – In Concert) as Set Designer, Alex Musgrave as Lighting Designer, sound design by Steve Jonas, costume design by Reuben Speed, props design and management by William Hamilton Tighe, Daniel Slade as Associate Director, Lauren Stroud as Associate Choreographer, Christina Shand as Assistant Choreographer, Beatrice Pryor as Associate Producer, Luke Hyde as Production Manager, Alan Mackintosh as Production Consultant with casting by Claire Cassidy for Debbie O’Brien Casting and artwork by Feast Creative and Ranch Studios.

The concept album for Kin is available on all streaming platforms including SPOTIFY - APPLE MUSIC - AMAZON MUSIC. Tickets for the production can be purchased via www.kinthemusical.com.