Photos: Inside Rehearsal For TREASURE ISLAND at the Barn Theatre

The Barn Theatre has released rehearsal images of their upcoming production of Treasure Island. Check out the photos below!

Treasure Island runs at the theatre from Monday 20 November 2023 – Wednesday 6 January 2024, with a press night on Wednesday 22 November.

Alan Pollock returns to write his fourth festive production for the Cotswolds venue, which is described as ‘The Pirates of the Caribbean meets Fisherman’s Friends’, having previously written their acclaimed productions of A Christmas Carol, The Brothers Grimm Present: Cinderella and The True Adventures of Marian and Robin Hood.

Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story is brought to life in a festive twist of fun, foot tapping mayhem and sea shanties galore! The Barn’s Christmas extravaganza will be a rip-roaring, thrilling feast of swaggering pirates, X marks the spot, a chattering parrot, mutiny on the high seas and pieces of eight “yo-ho-ho and a bottle of rum” style. The perfect Christmas treat for all the family.

Directed by Bryan Hodgson (Murder For Two, The Importance of Being Earnest), who recently directed the theatre’s acclaimed production of Private Lives, the new adaptation of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story will also feature original music by composer Lee Freeman and lyricist Mark Anderson, design by Alfie Heywood and lighting design by Alex Musgrave.

The full cast for Treasure Island will comprise of Oliver Nazareth Aston (The Gunpowder Plot) as The Doctor, George Evans (The Merry Wives of Windsor) as Long John Silver, Olivia Rose Deane (Sweeney Todd) as Lennie, Sam Denia (Murder For Two – Barn Theatre, The Ladykillers) as Billy and The Squire, Reuben Greeph (David Copperfield – Barn Theatre, Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club) as Musical Director and ‘as cast’, Georgia Leila Stoller (Julie the Musical) as Mrs Hawkins and Jenn and Elliot Gooch (Grease) as Jim.

Photo Credit: Eilwen Jones