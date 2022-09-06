Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: Inside Rehearsal For THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL at Storyhouse in Chester

The two-week season will precede a West End transfer, to be announced at a later date.

Sep. 06, 2022  

All new rehearsal photos have been released for the world premiere of THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL. The new musical, based on the best-selling novel by Audrey Nifenegger and the New Line Cinema film screenplay by Bruce Joel Rubin and adapted for the stage by Lauren Gunderson, with original music by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, will premiere at Storyhouse in Chester from 30 September to 15 October 2022. The two-week season will precede a West End transfer, to be announced at a later date.

David Hunter stars as Henry and Joanna Woodward stars as Clare. Also in the cast will be Aisha Davis as Dr Kendrick, Ross Dawes as Henry's Dad, Hiba Elchikhe as Charisse, Stevie Huntison as Clare's Dad, Tim Mahendran as Gomez, Sorelle Marsh as Henry's Mum, Benjamin Purkiss as Jason/Mark and Alwyne Taylor as Old Clare.

THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL weaves a heart-breaking and soaring original musical score by multi Grammy Award-winning composers Joss Stone and Dave Stewart with one of the most beloved novels of the last 50 years. All couples ask how to truly know one another, to trust, to commit, to build a family, to work at something bigger than ourselves. Not all of us are time travellers. How do you love across time?

THE TIME TRAVELLER'S WIFE: THE MUSICAL has a book by Lauren Gunderson, original music and lyrics by Joss Stone and Dave Stewart, additional music by Nick Finlow and additional lyrics by Kait Kerrigan. The production will be directed by Bill Buckhurst.





