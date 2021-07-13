Photos: Inside Rehearsal For MY NIGHT WITH REG at the Turbine Theatre

Stephen K Amos (Benny), James Bradwell (Eric), Edward M Corrie (John), Paul Keating (Guy), Gerard McCarthy (Daniel) and Alan Turkington (Bernie), will star in Kevin Elyot's award-winning, and much-loved dark comedy, My Night With Reg.

Presented by The Turbine Theatre, this dazzling new revival of the iconic play is directed by Matt Ryan, and runs from 21 July - 21 August 2021, with press night on Tuesday 27 July.

Get a first look inside rehearsals below!

This modern classic, which captures the fragility of friendship, happiness and life itself, won both the 1995 Olivier and Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy, after its premiere at the Royal Court and subsequent transfer to the West End.

Set in Guy's London flat, old friends and new gather to party through the night. This is the summer of 1985 and, for Guy and his circle, the world is about to change forever, thanks to the mounting AIDS crisis.

My Night With Reg at The Turbine Theatre has designs by Lee Newby and casting by Will Burton CDG.