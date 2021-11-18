Photos: Inside Rehearsal For JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto at Hackney Empire

Images have been released from the rehearsal room of Jack and the Beanstalk. Starring as Dame Daisy Trot, Olivier award-winner Clive Rowe also co-directs this production alongside fellow Hackney panto veteran Tony Whittle, who plays Councillor Higginbottom.

They are joined by Rochelle Sherona as Jack Trot, Kat B as Simple Simon, Zoë Curlett as Funella Fleshcreep, Julie Jupp as Fairy Fuchsia, and Ellie Ruiz Rodriguez as Jill Higginbottom. Ensemble members Victoria Anderson, Paddy Jo Martin, Harry Robinson, Christina Shand, Beth Sindy, Jacob Thomas and Cameron Webb complete the company. The production will be choreographed by Ruthie Stephens.

Marking the 22nd pantomime at the East End venue, Jack and the Beanstalk will run from 20 November 2021 to 2 January 2022, with press night on Thursday 2 December 2021. Tickets are on sale now from www.hackneyempire.co.uk.

So, as only Hackney Empire can, Jack and the Beanstalk will get the festive season underway once more, with all the fun, magic, mischievous mayhem and razzle dazzle that Hackney audiences love and sadly missed last Christmas.

When happy-go-lucky Jack is tempted into selling his family's beloved cow for a fistful of magic beans, he finds himself tangled in an adventure of epic proportions! Join Jack on his journey up an enchanted beanstalk as he tries to outwit a rampaging giant, all with the help of his larger-than-life mum.

This tall-tale is packed full of slapstick comedy, laugh-out-loud gags, stunning costumes, dazzling song and dance numbers and plenty of chances to cheer, boo and hiss. Hackney Empire's pantomime has become one of the city's most anticipated annual highlights bringing West End value at East End prices to attract an ever growing local, national and global fanbase.

Over 44,000 people attended the 2019 pantomime Dick Whittington and His Cat including 10,000 schoolchildren. 41% of the audience were first time visitors to Hackney Empire.