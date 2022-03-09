Photos: Inside Rehearsal For FIJI at Omnibus Theatre

Rehearsal photos have been released for Fiji. Evan Lordan directs Pedro Leandro (Sam) and Eddie Loodmer-Elliot (Nick) in the revival of the critically acclaimed true crime rom com co-written by the trio.

The production opens at Omnibus Theatre on 9 March, with previews from 8 March, and runs until 25 March.

Modern dating can be a strange world at the best of times, but for these two 'late-20 somethings' things are about to get remarkable. Nick is cooking for Sam at his place and, if all goes to plan, this will definitely be their first and last meeting... so what exactly is on the menu?

Well, they do say the best way to a man's heart is through his stomach...

Inspired by real-life events, Fiji is an entrancing 'weekend away' that blends true crime with First Dates to deliver a 'beautiful' amuse-bouche as hilarious and warm as it is fascinatingly twisted. This is a delectably unfathomable relationship - one you may have only ever heard about on the news...



In an age where food is fetishized and online dating is built to accommodate for the most specific of desires, Fiji asks how far a consensual relationship can go in satisfying the tastes of those involved...