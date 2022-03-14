Photos: Inside Rehearsal For DIRTY CORSET By Bang Average Theatre

All new rehearsal images have been released for Dirty Corset by Bang Average Theatre, a vulgar, daft and beautiful piece of new work reimagining Restoration comedy for modern audiences. Running at Pleasance London between 5th - 24th April, the show follows three flea-bitten players failing to live up to their onstage personas.

Exploring womanhood, toxic masculinity and the performativity of both the 17th century and our age, Dirty Corset illustrates the parallel between then and now, right down to the closing and reopening of theatres as a result of Covid-19 and The Plague.