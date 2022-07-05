Photos: Inside Rehearsal For BRIEF ENCOUNTER at the Stephen Joseph Theatre

Rehearsals are under way for a new production of Noël Coward's Brief Encounter, adapted for the stage by Emma Rice, at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre this summer in a co-production with Theatre by the Lake, Keswick, and Octagon Theatre, Bolton.

Pete Ashmore, Joey Hickman, Robert Jackson, Lara Lewis, Natasha Lewis, Rishi Manuel and Anne-Marie Piazza are directed by Paul Robinson in Rice's playful adaptation which turns Coward's film inside out, adding joyous musical numbers and physical comedy while still maintaining the classic romance of the original.

"Please tell me honestly if what I believe is true... that it's the same with you - that you've fallen in love too."



Laura and Alec are married - but not to each other. A chance meeting at a railway station hurls them headlong into a whirlwind romance that threatens to blow their worlds apart. Will they give in to love's first rush and risk everything? Has this relationship changed the tracks of their lives forever?





Brief Encounter is designed by Jessica Curtis. The Composer and Sound Designer is Simon Slater, and lighting design is by Sally Ferguson. The Associate Director and Movement Director is Erin Carter, and the Assistant Director is Nicole Joseph.

Casting is by Sarah Hughes CDG

Brief Encounter can be seen in the Round at the SJT on from Friday 22 July to Saturday 27 August 2022. It will then be performed at the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme, from Wednesday 7 to Saturday 10 September, at Keswick's Theatre by the Lake from Wednesday 14 September to Saturday 8 October 2022 and at Octagon Theatre Bolton from Thursday 20 October to Saturday 5 November 2022.

Tickets for the show at the SJT, priced from £10, are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com