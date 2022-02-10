Photos: INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON at the Southwark Playhouse

Welcome to a misspent youth.

After her sisters untimely death by a Yorkshire Pudding, a wayward teenage girl joins a scout group to help her navigate the kicks and punches of adolescence with varying degrees of success.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is a rollercoaster ride through youth. Whether you are a young person, know a young person, or simply were a young person once - it's time to rip up the rule book and reconnect with your younger self.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon returns to London after a sell-out run at the Old Red Lion Theatre in 2020.

Recommended for ages 13+.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/the-little/instructions-for-a-teenage-armageddon/