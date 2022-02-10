Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON at the Southwark Playhouse

pixeltracker

Instructions for a Teenage ArmageddonÂ returns to London after a sell-out run at the Old Red Lion Theatre in 2020.

Feb. 10, 2022 Â 

Welcome to a misspent youth.

After her sisters untimely death by a Yorkshire Pudding, a wayward teenage girl joins a scout group to help her navigate the kicks and punches of adolescence with varying degrees of success.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon is a rollercoaster ride through youth. Whether you are a young person, know a young person, or simply were a young person once - it's time to rip up the rule book and reconnect with your younger self.

Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon returns to London after a sell-out run at the Old Red Lion Theatre in 2020.

Recommended for ages 13+.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/the-little/instructions-for-a-teenage-armageddon/

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Photos: INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON at the Southwark Playhouse
Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon at the Southwark Playhouse

Photos: INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON at the Southwark Playhouse
Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon at the Southwark Playhouse

Photos: INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON at the Southwark Playhouse
Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon at the Southwark Playhouse

Photos: INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON at the Southwark Playhouse
Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon at the Southwark Playhouse

Photos: INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON at the Southwark Playhouse
Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon at the Southwark Playhouse

Photos: INSTRUCTIONS FOR A TEENAGE ARMAGEDDON at the Southwark Playhouse
Instructions for a Teenage Armageddon at the Southwark Playhouse


Related Articles View More UK Regional Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Beetlejuice Sucks Yes Shot Glass
Beetlejuice Sucks Yes Shot Glass
Dear Evan Hansen Striped Beanie
Dear Evan Hansen Striped Beanie
Anastasia Baseball Cap
Anastasia Baseball Cap

More Hot Stories For You

  • Festival AccÃ¨s Asie to Take Place in May
  • World Premiere Of RHAPSODIE, A New Creation By Sylvain Emard Danse, Comes to Studio ThÃ©Ã¢tre This Month
  • Centaur Theatre Springs Back To Life with WILDSIDE REMIX 2022
  • FESTIVAL DE LA VOIX Returns with 9th Edition Spring 2022